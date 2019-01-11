Mary E. Dusza
Mary E. Dusza, 97 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Thursday, January 10 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron. She is survived by 1 son, James of Weyerhauser, 1 daughter, Janice Pederstuen of Barron, 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, James Weyek of Bruce
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, January 15 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 4 PM on Monday, January 14 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 PM and again on Tuesday for an hour prior to the service at the church.
