Marshall L. Whitcome
Marshall L. Whitcome, 72 of Bruce, died on Saturday, January 12th, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, 5 sons, Troy of North Carolina, Jason of Alaska, Billy of Hayward, Lee of Alabama and Michael of Chippewa Falls, 1 daughter, Kelly Whitcome of East Bethel, MN., 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Gary of Naples, Florida, 2 sisters, Pamela Bleskachek of Altoona and Susan Looby of MN.
Funeral services for Marshall Whitcome will be held at 1 PM on Friday, January 18th, at the Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Bruce American Legion. Marshall’s family will receive friends from 11 AM until service time on Friday at the church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
