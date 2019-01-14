Marlene F. Peterson, 85 of Ladysmith, passed away at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith on Friday, January 11. She is survived by her husband Lee, 4 daughters, Susan Waller of Augusta, Cindy of DePere, Shelly of Modesto and Christine Peterson-Watts of Franklin, 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Arnold Root, Jr. of Ladysmith.

A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held at JS Supper Club at 11 AM on Saturday, January 19th with Deacon Dug Sorenson officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, January 18th, From 4 PM until 6 PM at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith where a Scripture Service will be held at 5:30 PM. Burial will be at a later date. In line with her life of service to others, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in her memory.