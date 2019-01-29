Louise E. (Sterlinski) Monson

Louise E. (Sterlinske) Monson, 68 of Tony, died Tuesday, January 15th at her home. She is survived by 3 sisters, Mary Morgan of Ladysmith, Patti Solien of St. Cloud, MN., Joan Ehren of Los Lunas, NM., 4 nieces and 2 nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 2, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tony with Rev. Jeffrey Ahonen officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 AM until 11 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to The National Rural Institute on Drug and Alcohol Abuse Network, .O. Box 4 Tony, WI. 54563, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.