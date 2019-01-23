mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Lawrence Allison “Bing” Wang

Lawrence Allison “Bing” Wang, 86 of Kennan, died at his home on Monday, January 21.  He is survived by his wife, Connie, by seven children, Linda Fromolz, Moses Lake, WA., Mike (Delores) Fromolz, Kennan, Donna (Rich) Reinemann, Phillips, Charles (Robyn) Fromolz, Phillips, Rebecca (Randy) Goodrich, Tomahawk, Tammy Wang (Mark Becker), Phillips, and Suzy (Darrin) Franz, Phillips, by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and by 2 sisters, Doris (Ron) Christian, Randolph, WI., and Marge Kraemer, Imperial, MO.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, January 26th, at the Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips with Father Gerald Hagen of Saint Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church officiating.  Military Honors will be conducted by the Southern Price County V.F.W. Post No. 8491 and the Neilson Winter American Post No. 362.  Friends may call at the Heindle Funeral Home in Phillips on Saturday from 1 PM until the time of services at 2:30 PM.  Inurnment will be in the Kennan Cemetery in Kennan.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlefuneralhome.com

The Heindle Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

RSS ABC NEWS
