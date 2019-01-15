Frederick J. Kotulski, 61 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Monday, January 14th, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake. He is survived by his mother, Katherine of Weyerhaeuser, 1 daughter, Caselyn Kotulski of Barron, 1 sister, Dawn Gonske of Rice Lake, 1 grandson, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Fred Kotulski will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 18th, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 8 PM on Thursday, January 17 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. There will also be an hour of visitation on Friday at the Church beginning at 10 AM.