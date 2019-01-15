Frederick J. Kotulski
Frederick J. Kotulski, 61 of Weyerhaeuser, died on Monday, January 14th, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake. He is survived by his mother, Katherine of Weyerhaeuser, 1 daughter, Caselyn Kotulski of Barron, 1 sister, Dawn Gonske of Rice Lake, 1 grandson, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Fred Kotulski will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 18th, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 8 PM on Thursday, January 17 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. There will also be an hour of visitation on Friday at the Church beginning at 10 AM.
