Dolores P. Ferr
Dolores P. Ferr, 82 of Exland, died on Thursday, January 24th, at her home. She is survived by 2 sons, Stanley and Robert, 1 daughter, Cindy Dillivan, 3 granddaughters and 7 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Jean Knobeck and Mavis Joyner.
Funeral services for Dolores Ferr will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, January 31, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 1 PM on Thursday at the Funeral Home.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS January 25, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-25-19 High pressure stretching from Canada southward into the Plains will keep our weather dry and very cold today. We will at least get to see some sunshine through the day, but temperatures will really struggle, only rising into the lower single digits by late afternoon. Winds will be lighter, but chill values […]
- WISCONSIN SPORTS 1-25 January 25, 2019Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) January 25, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am Dale Forbis >>Bucks Put 5-Game Winning Streak On Line Against Charlotte (Milwaukee, WI) — The hottest team in the N-B-A is looking for some payback when the Charlotte Hornets take the court at the Fiserv Forum tonight. Charlotte defeated the Milwaukee […]