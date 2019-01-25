mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Dolores P. Ferr

Dolores P. Ferr, 82 of Exland, died on Thursday, January 24th, at her home.  She is survived by 2 sons, Stanley and Robert, 1 daughter, Cindy Dillivan, 3 granddaughters and 7 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Jean Knobeck and Mavis Joyner.

Funeral services for Dolores Ferr will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, January 31, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating.  Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland.  Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 1 PM on Thursday at the Funeral Home.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS January 25, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-25-19 High pressure stretching from Canada southward into the Plains will keep our weather dry and very cold today. We will at least get to see some sunshine through the day, but temperatures will really struggle, only rising into the lower single digits by late afternoon. Winds will be lighter, but chill values […]
  • WISCONSIN SPORTS 1-25 January 25, 2019
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 25, 2019 (Friday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis >>Bucks Put 5-Game Winning Streak On Line Against Charlotte (Milwaukee, WI) — The hottest team in the N-B-A is looking for some payback when the Charlotte Hornets take the court at the Fiserv Forum tonight. Charlotte defeated the Milwaukee […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Rory MacDonald, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane to headline Bellator card in April January 27, 2019
    Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald will defend his title against Jon Fitch on April 27 in San Jose, California, the promotion announced on Saturday. The 170-pound title fight is also part of the opening round of Bellator's Welterweight Grand Prix. MMAFighting.com first reported the matchup, which will take place at SAP Center. Additionally, women's flyweight […]
  • 'Amazing' Djokovic tops Nadal for record 7th Australian Open January 27, 2019
    Novak Djokovic has won his record seventh Australian Open championship and a third consecutive Grand Slam title by beating Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the final
  • Malaysia stripped of Paralympic event over ban on Israelis January 27, 2019
    Malaysia has been stripped of the hosting rights for the World Para Swimming Championships after refusing to let Israelis compete in the event that serves as a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.