Dolores P. Ferr, 82 of Exland, died on Thursday, January 24th, at her home. She is survived by 2 sons, Stanley and Robert, 1 daughter, Cindy Dillivan, 3 granddaughters and 7 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Jean Knobeck and Mavis Joyner.

Funeral services for Dolores Ferr will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, January 31, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Windfall Cemetery in Exland. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 1 PM on Thursday at the Funeral Home.