DeWayne A. Galetka, 75 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, January 14 at Miner Manor in Ladysmith. He is survived by his 8 brothers and sisters, Sharon Zawistowski of Conrath, Phillip of Glen Flora, Donna Shull of East Troy, Chris Nelson of LaGrange, Sandy Brooks of Ladysmith, David of Glen Flora, Diane Forbes of Dyer, IN., and Mark of Holcombe, numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for DeWayne Galetka will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, January 17, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Church in Tony. Visitation will be from 10 AM until Noon on Thursday at the Funeral Home.