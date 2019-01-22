Deanna L. Vacho, 71 of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, January 20, at her home. She is survived by her husband, Daniel, 2 sons, Daniel of Ladysmith, and Peter of York, South Carolina, 7 grandchildren, 1 sister, Jean Pegram, 2 brothers, Nick and Jim Weber.

Memorial mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 26th, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church where visitation will be from 9-11 AM. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following organizations, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warriors Project, or the Rusk County Animal Shelter. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.