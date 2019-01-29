Daniel E. Gavin, 77 of Bruce, died on Sunday, January 27th at his home. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, 1 son, Mike of Bruce, 2 daughters, Jodie Berthold of Bruce, and Shelly Balog of Rice Lake, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Kay Sokolowski of Hawkins.

Mass of Christian Burial for Dan Gavin will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Fr. Inna Pothireddy and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time on Friday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.