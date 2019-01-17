mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«
»

Clara Belle Foster

Clara Belle Foster, 105 of Jump River passed away at Cornell Area Care Center on January 16th.  She is survived by her children, Tom (Jan) Foster of Isabella,MN., Mary (Mickey) Burton of Jump River, Dick (Dotty) Foster of St. Paul, MN., Lois (Bob) Pelto of Two Harbors, MN., a daughter in law, Phyllis Foster of Isabella, MN., 25 grandchildren, and several great and great great  grandchildren. 

Services will be at Noon on Saturday, January 19 at Jump River Community Center.  Burial will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 11 AM until time of service.  Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 1-17 January 17, 2019
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  January 17, 2019 (Thursday) at 4:32 am  Dale Forbis >>Milwaukee Blows Close Game Wide Open In 3rd Period, Wins 111-101 (Memphis, TN) — The Milwaukee Bucks blew a five-point game wide open after halftime, scoring 41 points in the third period on the way to a 111-101 win […]
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS January 16, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-16-19 WASHINGTON (AP) — Shutdown pressure on President Donald Trump mounted Wednesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to delay his State of the Union address and his own economists acknowledged the prolonged standoff was having a greater economic drag than previously thought. In a letter to Trump, Pelosi cited security […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.