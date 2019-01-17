Clara Belle Foster, 105 of Jump River passed away at Cornell Area Care Center on January 16th. She is survived by her children, Tom (Jan) Foster of Isabella,MN., Mary (Mickey) Burton of Jump River, Dick (Dotty) Foster of St. Paul, MN., Lois (Bob) Pelto of Two Harbors, MN., a daughter in law, Phyllis Foster of Isabella, MN., 25 grandchildren, and several great and great great grandchildren.

Services will be at Noon on Saturday, January 19 at Jump River Community Center. Burial will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM until time of service. Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman assisted the family.