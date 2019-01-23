mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Bonietta J. (Pieper) Bruner

Bonietta J. (Pieper) Bruner, 85 of Ladysmith, died Tuesday, January 22, at her home.  She is survived by 3 daughters, Geneva Hanson, of Marinnete, WI., Janet Kenter of Missoula, Montana, and Paula Capacio of Cambridge, WI., 2 sisters, Iona Hayter of Sparta, and Mercill Crouch of Fern Park, FL., 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Bonietta Bruner will be Saturday, February 2, at 11 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.  Friends may call on Friday, February 1, from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Saturday morning from 9 AM until the time of the service at the church.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Women with Courage Foundation, Hope Hospice or the charity of one’s choice. 

