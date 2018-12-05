mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Wisconsin Sports 12-6

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

 

Fast Start To 2nd Half Propels Bucks To 115-92 Victory Over Detroit

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  The Milwaukee Bucks already held an 11-point lead when they went on a 19-to-four run to open the second half.  They weren’t challenged the rest of the game in a 115-92 home victory over the Detroit Pistons.  Point guard Eric Bledsoe scored 27 points and had four steals.  The Bucks have taken 12 out of their first 14 games at Fiserv Forum.  Guard Khris Middleton missed the game for personal reasons.  The Bucks host the Golden State Warriors in a Friday game.

 

Packers Place CB Kevin King On IR … Again

(Green Bay, WI)  —  For the second time in his two seasons in the N-F-L, Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King has been placed on injured reserve.  King and running back Tra Carson were placed on I-R Wednesday.  The Packers claimed cornerback Natrell Jamerson and defensive lineman Fadol Brown off waivers to fill the roster positions.  The 23-year-old King played in only five games this year, with 14 tackles and one interception.

 

5 Badgers Named To All-Big Ten Conference 1st Team

(Madison, WI)  —  Record-setting running back Jonathan Taylor leads five Wisconsin Badgers who have been named to the Big Ten All-Conference first team by the Associated Press.  Taylor was joined by left guard Michael Deiter, center Tyler Biadasz, right guard Beau Benzschawel and inside linebacker T.J. Edwards.  Right tackle David Edwards was placed on the second team.  Only Michigan — with seven — had more players on the first team.

 

3 Badgers Chosen To Play Four USA Hockey At World Junior Championships

(Madison, WI)  —  Three Wisconsin Badgers have been chosen to try out for the U-S-A men’s hockey team at the World Junior Championships.  Freshmen defensemen K’Andre Miller and Ty Emberson will join sophomore forward Sean Dhooghe in the competition for spots on the roster for the tournament which runs December 26th through January 5th in Canada.  Miller leads the team with 15 points and Dhooghe has seven goals in the early going this season.

 

    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-5-18 (ABC News) — Hundreds of dignitaries, heads of state and family members will gather at Washington National Cathedral Wednesday for a state funeral honoring the life of former President George H.W. Bush. The remains of the 41st president, who passed away last Friday at the age of 94, have been lying in […]
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Marquette Wins 4th Straight 76-69 (Milwaukee, WI)  —  Twenty-one points from Big East Player of the Week Markus Howard led Marquette to a 76-69 win at home against Texas-El Paso Tuesday night.  It was the fourth straight win for the Golden Eagles.  Marquette was up by seven, 37-30, […]
    BAKU, Azerbaijan -- The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has approved a $2 million project to safeguard athletes as a response to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse cases. The sport's governing body says the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation will have a help desk for athletes, judicial panels to prosecute and judge cases, and a compliance section to […]
    DURHAM, N.C. -- Turns out, even Zion Williamson can have an off night. For all the unlikely twists for Duke in a flat first half against Hartford, nothing offered quite as big a surprise as Williamson missing two dunks. The Duke freshman has stolen headlines and filled up highlight reels through the Blue Devils' first eight […]
    Paul George scored 25 of his 47 points in a sensational fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left that gave the Oklahoma City Thunder a 114-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets
