Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

Marquette Wins 4th Straight 76-69

(Milwaukee, WI) — Twenty-one points from Big East Player of the Week Markus Howard led Marquette to a 76-69 win at home against Texas-El Paso Tuesday night. It was the fourth straight win for the Golden Eagles. Marquette was up by seven, 37-30, at the half and built the lead as big as 17 points before the Miners rallied. The visitors got as close as four points, 60-56, with seven minutes to go. Freshman Joey Hauser had 15 points for Marquette in the non-conference game. The Eagles host Wisconsin Saturday at the Fiserv Forum.

Packers Quickly Make Another Coaching Change

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin has made a quick change on his staff. Linebackers coach Winston Moss was fired Tuesday after a tweet earlier in the day about leadership. Moss had been with the Packers for 13 years. He had served as associate head coach for just-fired head coach Mike McCarthy since 2007. Philbin didn’t explain his decision to end Moss’ long tenure with the team.

Wisconsin Freshman Picks Up Big Ten Weekly Award After 5-Point Performance

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin freshman K’Andre Miller has been named the Big Ten Conference Star of the Week after a five-point weekend against Penn State. Miller had an assist Friday and a goal and three assists in the 8-5 Saturday win against the Nittany Lions. Miller was the first Badgers defenseman to had a four-point game in almost seven years. Wisconsin is unbeaten in its last four starts and takes on Michigan State this weekend at the Kohl Center.

Columnist: Brewers Have Talked To Yankees About P Sonny Gray

(Milwaukee, WI) — A columnist for M-L-B-dot-com says the Milwaukee Brewers have talked to the Yankees about right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray. John Morosi reports the Brewers have indicated interest in the pitcher several times in the last few years. Although Gray had an earned run average of 4-point-90 last season, his peripherals were solid and his fastball averaged almost 94 miles-an-hour. The Padres are also said to be interested in the 29-year-old pitcher.