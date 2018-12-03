Wisconsin Sports 12-4
Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)
>>Badgers Win On Late Clutch Shots Against Rutgers
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers hit five of their last six shots to complete a 69-64 come-from-behind win over Rutgers at home Monday night. The Badgers had trailed by five at half, 31-26. Senior Ethan Happ scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, getting 14-point help from D’Mitrik Trice. The victory marked the third straight time coach Greg Gard’s team wiped out the other team’s lead on the way to a win. Wisconsin’s record improves to 8-1. The Badgers were ranked 12th in the weekly A-P poll announced earlier Monday, an improvement of 10 places.
>>Golden Eagles Try To Extend Winning Streak Against UTEP
(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette Golden Eagles go for their fourth straight non-conference win when the University of Texas-El Paso visits the Fiserv Forum tonight (Tuesday). Marquette has won three straight after a second-half collapse cost them a loss to the powerful Kansas Jayhawks two weeks ago. The U-TEP Miners have a record of 3-4 after blasting Northwestern State Saturday 77-47. Markus Howard leads the Golden Eagles with a 22-point-six points-a-game average. He poured in 45 in the upset win over Kansas State.
>>Murphy Will Pick Next Packers Coach With Input From Gutekunst
(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy says he and General Manager Brian Gutekunst were “on the same page” when it came time to make a coaching change. With four games left in the 2018 N-F-L season, the team has already started its formal search for a replacement for Mike McCarthy. Murphy and Gutekunst spoke to the media during a Monday news conference about McCarthy’s firing. Praise was offered for the man who led the team’s on-the-field performance for the last 13 years, but the two said it was time for a change.
>>Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Month
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October and November. Antetokounmpo averaged 27-point-three points, 12-point-nine rebounds and six assists-a-game. He ranked second in conference scoring, fourth in rebounding and fourth in field goal percentage. He scored 30 points eight times in 20 games.
- Rusk County News December 3, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-3-18 The rest of the day will remain mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. An upper level trough will continue to slide away to the east while an upper ridge to our west builds and moves close to our area by early Tuesday, though it will be weakening. Afternoon temperatures will be […]
- Wisconsin Sports 12-3 December 3, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>3rd Straight Packers Loss Costs McCarthy His Job (Green Bay, WI) — When kicker Mason Crosby’s 49-yard field goal went wide ride into a strong wind it cost the Green Bay Packers a 20-17 upset loss to Arizona. It also cost veteran head coach Mike McCarthy the job […]