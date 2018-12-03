Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Badgers Win On Late Clutch Shots Against Rutgers

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers hit five of their last six shots to complete a 69-64 come-from-behind win over Rutgers at home Monday night. The Badgers had trailed by five at half, 31-26. Senior Ethan Happ scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, getting 14-point help from D’Mitrik Trice. The victory marked the third straight time coach Greg Gard’s team wiped out the other team’s lead on the way to a win. Wisconsin’s record improves to 8-1. The Badgers were ranked 12th in the weekly A-P poll announced earlier Monday, an improvement of 10 places.

>>Golden Eagles Try To Extend Winning Streak Against UTEP

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Marquette Golden Eagles go for their fourth straight non-conference win when the University of Texas-El Paso visits the Fiserv Forum tonight (Tuesday). Marquette has won three straight after a second-half collapse cost them a loss to the powerful Kansas Jayhawks two weeks ago. The U-TEP Miners have a record of 3-4 after blasting Northwestern State Saturday 77-47. Markus Howard leads the Golden Eagles with a 22-point-six points-a-game average. He poured in 45 in the upset win over Kansas State.

>>Murphy Will Pick Next Packers Coach With Input From Gutekunst

(Green Bay, WI) — Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy says he and General Manager Brian Gutekunst were “on the same page” when it came time to make a coaching change. With four games left in the 2018 N-F-L season, the team has already started its formal search for a replacement for Mike McCarthy. Murphy and Gutekunst spoke to the media during a Monday news conference about McCarthy’s firing. Praise was offered for the man who led the team’s on-the-field performance for the last 13 years, but the two said it was time for a change.

>>Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Month

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October and November. Antetokounmpo averaged 27-point-three points, 12-point-nine rebounds and six assists-a-game. He ranked second in conference scoring, fourth in rebounding and fourth in field goal percentage. He scored 30 points eight times in 20 games.