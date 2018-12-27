Wisconsin Sports 12-28

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  December 28, 2018 (Friday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Miami Has No Answers For Jonathan Taylor In Pinstripe Bowl Loss (New Yor, NY) — Sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor sliced up the number-two ranked defense in college football with 205 rushing yards as his Wisconsin Badgers routed Miami 35-3 in the Pinstripe Bowl. Taylor becomes the first-ever college back to top four-thousand yards in his first two seasons. Only Ron Dayne and Herschel Walker managed to top 35-hundred yards. The Badgers won their fifth straight bowl game and finished the season with an 8-5 record. Sophomore quarterback Jack Coan hit Kendric Pryor with a 35-yard touchdown pass on his team’s first possession, giving Wisconsin a lead it would never lose.

>>Bucks Beat New York Knicks 2nd Time In 3 Nights 112-96 (Milwaukee, WI) — Giannis Antetokounmpo filled up the stat sheet with 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists as his Milwaukee Bucks beat the Knicks Thursday night 112-96. That gave the Bucks a sweep of the home-and-home series this week. D-J Wilson produced another double-double while coming off the bench with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Milwaukee has six victories in its last seven games and has a home game against Brooklyn at the Fiserv Forum tomorrow (Saturday).

>>Lions Go For 2nd Straight Season Sweep Of Packers Sunday (Green Bay, WI) — There’s not much on the line for either team when the Detroit Lions visit Green Bay Sunday. The Lions already know they will finish last in the N-F-C North, but a win means they will have swept the season series from Green Bay for the second straight season. Detroit has dropped seven of its last nine games. The Packers are locked into third place in the division after a win at New York against the Jets last weekend. With no playoffs on the way, the game will end the 2018 season for both teams.

>>Badgers Wrap Up Non-Conference Portion Of Schedule At Western Kentucky (Bowling Green, KY) — The Wisconsin basketball team wraps up the non-conference part of its schedule with a Saturday game at Western Kentucky. The Badgers are ranked number-15 in this week’s Associated Press College Basketball poll. Wisconsin won the game with the Hilltoppers last season 81-80 and it brings a 10-2 record into this weekend’s game. The Badgers are one of five teams in a tie for first place in the Big Ten Conference with a 2-0 record.