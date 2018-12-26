mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Wisconsin Sports 12-27

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  December 27, 2018 (Thursday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Packers Interview 2 Veteran Coaches For Open Head Coaching Position (Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have interviewed two coaches for the position opened up by the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy. Both Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano have previous coaching experience. Caldwell had a 35-29 record in four seasons with the Detroit Lions, but he was fired for going winless in the playoffs. Chuck Pagano led the Indianapolis Colts to the N-F-L playoffs in each of his first three seasons. Pagano was a feel-good story six years ago when his cancer went into remission and he returned to coach the Colts in the playoffs.

>>Hurricanes, Badgers Both Concentrating On Stopping The Ground Game (New York, NY) — There are similarities between the two teams in this afternoon’s 2018 Pinstripe Bowl in New York City. Both Miami and Wisconsin had strong ground games this season to go with suspect passing attacks. Sophomore Jonathan Taylor did the damage for the Badgers, while quarterbacks Alex Hornibrook and today’s (Thursday’s) bowl game starter Jack Coan were up-and-down. Wisconsin had a hard time shutting down opposing runners, with Minnesota ripping the “D” for 201 yards and three touchdowns and Miami’s running game is good — to go with an inconsistent passing attack. Linebacker Ryan Connelly is going to miss the action, making it harder to force Miami to use its passing attack to win the game.

>>Brewers Still In The Hunt For Cleveland Ace Corey Kluber (Milwaukee, WI) — San Diego may be the favorite, but the Milwaukee Brewers are still said to be involved in efforts to acquire Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber in a trade. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds haven’t given up on getting the two-time Cy Young Award-winner. Kluber is 33 years old and comes with three years of control. The Indians are said to be looking for a centerfielder in a return package.

>>Big Ten Schedule Looking Tougher And Tougher (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers and the rest of the Big Ten Conference start the grind next month. A 20-game conference schedule will challenge every team, including the Badgers. Six conference teams are listed in the A-P Top-25 poll. Michigan State won the regular season title last year and Michigan won the conference tournament, making it all the way to the national title game. Wisconsin wasn’t a factor last season, but All-American Ethan Happ is living up to the pre-season hype and the Badgers surge to a 10-2 start.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News December 26, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-26-18 **A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wednesday evening into Friday from Barron, Burnett, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor and Washburn counties.** Temperatures in the 20’s for most of Western Wisconsin this morning with patchy fog. The weather today will be quiet and cloudy. Afternoon highs will […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 12-26 December 26, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  December 26, 2018 (Wednesday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis >>Bucks’ “D” Produces Christmas Day Win (New York, NY) — The Milwaukee Bucks just don’t lose two games in a row. For the 10th time this year, the Bucks followed a loss with a win by beating the New […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Sigi Schmid, winningest MLS coach, dies at 65 December 27, 2018
    Sigi Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, has died
  • Steelers forced to root for Baker Mayfield and fierce rival Browns December 27, 2018
    PITTSBURGH -- In the uncomfortable position of needing help to make the playoffs, the  Steelers are sending good vibes the Cleveland Browns' way. The Steelers can clinch the AFC North with a win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals coupled with a Cleveland Browns win over the Baltimore Ravens. "Pray for Cleveland. Pray for the Browns," […]
  • Toughest job in college football: Defensive coordinator December 26, 2018
    As the offenses hum along, defensive coordinator has become the toughest job in college football, often the targets for frustrated fans whose teams just can't seem to get a stop. On the bright side, the pay is great.
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.