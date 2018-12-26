Wisconsin Sports 12-27

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  December 27, 2018 (Thursday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Packers Interview 2 Veteran Coaches For Open Head Coaching Position (Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have interviewed two coaches for the position opened up by the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy. Both Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano have previous coaching experience. Caldwell had a 35-29 record in four seasons with the Detroit Lions, but he was fired for going winless in the playoffs. Chuck Pagano led the Indianapolis Colts to the N-F-L playoffs in each of his first three seasons. Pagano was a feel-good story six years ago when his cancer went into remission and he returned to coach the Colts in the playoffs.

>>Hurricanes, Badgers Both Concentrating On Stopping The Ground Game (New York, NY) — There are similarities between the two teams in this afternoon’s 2018 Pinstripe Bowl in New York City. Both Miami and Wisconsin had strong ground games this season to go with suspect passing attacks. Sophomore Jonathan Taylor did the damage for the Badgers, while quarterbacks Alex Hornibrook and today’s (Thursday’s) bowl game starter Jack Coan were up-and-down. Wisconsin had a hard time shutting down opposing runners, with Minnesota ripping the “D” for 201 yards and three touchdowns and Miami’s running game is good — to go with an inconsistent passing attack. Linebacker Ryan Connelly is going to miss the action, making it harder to force Miami to use its passing attack to win the game.

>>Brewers Still In The Hunt For Cleveland Ace Corey Kluber (Milwaukee, WI) — San Diego may be the favorite, but the Milwaukee Brewers are still said to be involved in efforts to acquire Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber in a trade. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds haven’t given up on getting the two-time Cy Young Award-winner. Kluber is 33 years old and comes with three years of control. The Indians are said to be looking for a centerfielder in a return package.

>>Big Ten Schedule Looking Tougher And Tougher (Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers and the rest of the Big Ten Conference start the grind next month. A 20-game conference schedule will challenge every team, including the Badgers. Six conference teams are listed in the A-P Top-25 poll. Michigan State won the regular season title last year and Michigan won the conference tournament, making it all the way to the national title game. Wisconsin wasn’t a factor last season, but All-American Ethan Happ is living up to the pre-season hype and the Badgers surge to a 10-2 start.