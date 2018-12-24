Wisconsin Sports 12-26

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)  December 26, 2018 (Wednesday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks’ “D” Produces Christmas Day Win (New York, NY) — The Milwaukee Bucks just don’t lose two games in a row. For the 10th time this year, the Bucks followed a loss with a win by beating the New York Knicks on Christmas Day 109-95. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, had 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a pair of blocked shots. Milwaukee misfired on a season-worst 26-of-32 three-point shots and missed 17 in a row at one point. To counter that, Bucks defenders forced six third-quarter turnovers leading to 10 points as Milwaukee slowly pulled away. Brook Lopez had 20 points for the winners.

>>Season Ends For DT Kenny Clark (Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have placed defensive tackle Kenny Clark on injured reserve, ending his most productive N-F-L season. Clark had six sacks and nine quarterback hits in his third year in the league. At the same time, rookie offensive lineman Alex Light is returning from a one-game suspension. The Packers could be without at least one starter, maybe more, in the season finale against Detroit. Guard Lane Taylor didn’t suit up last week and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga missed time with an injury.

>>Soph G Howard Big East Player Of Week For 3rd Time (Milwaukee, WI) — Marquette guard Markus Howard has been named the Big East Player of the Week for the third time this season. He averaged 35-and-a-half points-a-game in the Golden Eagles’ wins over North Dakota and previously unbeated Buffalo. Howard scored 40 of his 45 points against Buffalo in the second half. He now leads conference scorers with an average of 25 points-a-game. The 11-2 Eagles host Southern Friday night.

>>Badger Football To Face 2nd-Best Defense In The Nation (New York, NY) — Waiting for the Wisconsin Badgers in tomorrow’s (Friday’s) Pinstripe Bowl game is the second-ranked college football defense in the country. The Miami Hurricanes allowed just 268 yards-a-game this season and were first in pass defense. Coach Paul Chryst’s Badgers will try to establish a ground game with All-American sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor. The Wisconsin pass game has been up-and-down all season and reserve Jack Coan is going to be the starter.