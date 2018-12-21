Wisconsin Sports 12-24

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) December 24, 2018 (Monday) at 4:57 am  Thom Hayes

>>Packers Rally Past Jets In OT(East Rutherford, NJ) — Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams with a 16-yard TD in overtime as the Packers rallied past the Jets 44-38 at New York. Rodgers had two rushing TD’s in the fourth quarter as Green Bay rallied from 15 down for its first road win. The victory was the Packers’ first on the road this season — snapping a nine-game skid away from Lambeau Field dating to last season. The 6-8-and-1 Packers host the Lions in Sunday’s finale.

>>Bucks At Knicks Tuesday(New York, NY) — The Bucks will spend Christmas in the Big Apple. They play the Knicks Tuesday afternoon in New York. Milwaukee had its four-game winning streak snapped with a 94-87 loss at Miami on Saturday. The Bucks are 22-and-10 overall, a game-and-a-half behind the Raptors in the East.

>>Brewers Deal Santana To M’s For Gamel(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers are saying goodbye to one outfielder and adding another. They traded Domingo Santana to the Mariners on Friday for Ben Gamel and minor-league pitcher Noah Zavalos. Gamel hit .272 for the M’s last season and was a regular defensive replacement in left and right.

>>College Basketball Roundup(Undated) — In college hoop on Saturday, 17th-ranked Wisconsin blasted Grambling 84-53. The Badgers are 6-and-0 at home and 10-and-2 overall. Elsewhere, Milwaukee won 67-66 at Western Michigan and Green Bay lost 80-75 at Evansville. Marquette beat 15th-ranked Buffalo 103-85 on Friday.