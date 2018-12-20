Wisconsin Sports 12-21

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) December 21, 2018 (Friday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Hornibrook Out, Coan Gets Pinstripe Start(Madison, WI) — Concussion symptoms will keep quarterback Alex Hornibrook from playing in next week’s Pinstripe Bowl. Head coach Paul Chryst says Jack Coan will take Hornibrook’s place. That will end Coan’s chances of taking 2018 as a redshirt year. Chryst says the symptoms reoccurred for Hornibrook after a couple of weeks of practices. He missed three-and-a-half games this season. Coan’s best game came in the 47-44 overtime win against Purdue when he connected on two scoring tosses in the final six-and-a-half minutes.

>>Badgers Back In Action After Break For Final Exams(Madison, WI) — Pre-season All-American Ethan Happ and sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice lead the Wisconsin Badgers as they host Grambling State Saturday night. Coach Greg Gard’s team will be returning from a nine-day break for final exams. The Badgers are 146-and-15 in nonconference games played at the Kohl Center. Happ has nine double-doubles in 11 games to lead all college players. Trice is second in the Big Ten, shooting 55-point-6 percent on three-pointers.

>>ESPN: McCarthy Would Be Best Choice For Head Coach Of Jets(Florham Park, NJ) — Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy may not be without a job very long. One E-S-P-N analyst says the man who led Green Bay for 13 years would be the ideal, offensive-minded head coach to take over the New York Jets. McCarthy could help rookie quarterback Sam Darnold develop. He has the winning pedigree the Jets are looking for, with six N-F-C North titles and one Super Bowl ring. His Packers were a top-10 scoring offense for eight straight years starting in 2007.

>>Baseball America: 2B Keston Hiura Is Top Brewers Prospect(Durham, NC) — Baseball American ranks second baseman Keston Hiura as the Milwaukee Brewers top minor league prospect. The online publication focusing on minor league baseball released its top-10 prospect lists for all 30 major league teams this week. Hiura has a .314 minor league batting average and drove in 33 runs in just 23 games during the Arizona Fall League. A pitcher who spent some of the 2018 season in the big leagues, Corbin Burnes, was ranked number-two, just ahead of speedy centerfielder Corey Ray. Teenager Tristen Lutz is expected to develop into a power hitter.[ 1-Keston Hiura (2B), 2-Corbin Burnes (RHP), 3-Corey Ray (OF), 4-Brice Turang (SS), 5-Zack Brown (RHP), 6-Mauricio Dubon (SS), 7-Tristen Lutz (OF), 8-Lucas Erceg (3B), 9-Joe Gray (OF), 10-Jacob Nottingham (C) ]