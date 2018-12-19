Wisconsin Sports 12-20

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) December 20, 2018 (Thursday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks Bench Big In 123-115 Win Over New Orleans(Milwaukee, WI) — D-J Wilson led a charge by the Milwaukee bench as the Bucks beat the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night 123-115. Wilson scored nine points and had 10 rebounds while continuing to emerge as a weapon for coach Mike Budenholzer. The Bucks bench outscored the Pelicans bench 49-38. New Orleans was hurt when its big man, Anthony Davis, missed much of the action due to illness. He still finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds. The close game had seven ties and 14 lead changes. Milwaukee plays at Boston Friday night.

>>Camp Randall Crowds Smallest In At Least 13 Years(Madison, WI) — More than 20 percent of the seats were empty during the just-completed home football season for the Wisconsin Badgers. There was an average of 15-thousand no-shows at Camp Randall Stadium. The 2018 season didn’t see a crowd of more than 70-thousand fans once, only the second time that has happened since ticket scanners were used to measure how many people showed up. There were 18-thousand-643 no-shows for the Rutgers game.

>>Badgers F Pankowski Chosen No. 1 In National Women’s Hockey League Draft(Brooklyn, NY) — Senior forward Annie Pankowski of Wisconsin was the first selection of the 2018 National Women’s Hockey League draft. Pankowski’s name was chosen by the Metropolitan Riveters. Another U-W senior forward, Sophia Shaver, was a second-round pick of the Minnesota Whitecaps. Pankowski is the first Badger player ever chosen number-one. She leads the team with 14 goals this season.

>>Lingering Thumb Injury Leads Marquette G Elliott To Redshirt(Milwaukee, WI) — Marquette guard Greg Elliott is going to take a redshirt season after his lingering thumb injury has kept him sidelined for the first 11 games. Elliott played with an injury to the same thumb last season. Golden Eagle coach Steve Wojciechowski says the sophomore, his family, the doctors and the team staff made the collective decision. Elliott will have three seasons of eligibility left when he returns.