Wisconsin Sports 12-19

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) December 19, 2018 (Wednesday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Howard’s Hot Shooting Gives Marquette Big Early Lead In 92-66 Win(Milwaukee, WI) — Markus Howard scored 14 straight points while his Marquette Golden Eagles were blowing a game against North Dakota wide open Tuesday night. The Eagles won the nonconference bout at the Fiserv Forum 92-66. The Fighting Hawks scored 13 straight points in the second half, but Marquette’s lead was so big the game never got close. Howard finished with 26 points and forward Sam Hauser added 21. The Eagles’ record is 9-2 with a Friday game at home against Buffalo coming up.

>>Badger Football Has 19 Verbal Commitments Coming Into National Signing Day(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers have 19 verbal commitments as the early period starts for college football teams. From today (Wednesday) through Friday players will be allowed to sign their 2019 National Letters of Intent. Players who don’t sign on the bottom line and return the form back to the school will be able to complete the task February 6th. One website, 247Sports-dot-com, ranks the Badgers’ class number-26 in the country, the highest ranking for Wisconsin has ever received.

>>Milwaukee Officer Involved In Sterling Brown Arrest Wants His Job Back(Milwaukee, MI) — One of the Milwaukee police officers involved in the arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown is making a bid to get his job back. Officer Erik Andrade was accused of mocking Brown online when the N-B-A athlete was tased in January after double-parking in a handicapped space. Andrade appealed his firing Tuesday in a hearing which lasted eight hours. Chief Alfonso Morales says Andrade violated the department’s core values and policies with his social media posts.

>>Packers Make Roster Moves Before Final Road Game Of 2018(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have placed running back Aaron Jones on injured reserve, ending the season for the team’s top rusher. Wide receiver Allen Lazard was signed from the Jacksonville practice squad. Jones had hoped to play in this Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The Packers have claimed running back Kapri Bibbs off waivers.