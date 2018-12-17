Wisconsin Sports 12-18

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) December 18, 2018 (Tuesday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Final Shot Misses, Bucks Hold Off Detroit 107-104(Detroit, MI) — When Blake Griffin’s last-second three-pointer missed, the Milwaukee Bucks claimed a 107-104 road win at Detroit. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and took down a dozen rebounds as Milwaukee won for the 20th time in 29 games. The Bucks were up by 15 in the third period, but the Pistons actually took an 89-86 lead at one point in the fourth. The door was open when Eric Bledsoe missed three clutch free throws, but Antetokounmpo dunked, hit a three, then scored on a layup to put the game away. The Bucks host New Orleans Wednesday night.

>>Wisconsin Badgers Stay At No. 16 In AP Poll(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers remain at number-16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll. The Badgers played only one game before finals week, beating overmatched Savannah State 101-60. Wisconsin returns to action Saturday at home against Grambling State. Number-four-ranked Michigan is the top Big Ten Conference team in this week’s poll. Undefeated Kansas was ranked number-one.

>>Packers Backup OL Suspended 1-Game For Violating Substance Abuse Policy(Green Bay, MI) — Rookie offensive tackle Alex Light will be suspended one game for violating the N-F-L substance-abuse policy. Light was inactive this season before playing a total of nine snaps in the last two games against Atlanta and Chicago. He’s going to miss the game at New York but could return for the final game against the Detroit Lions December 30th. Neither the league nor the team specified what the rookie’s violation was.

>>Former Badger Koenig Returns Home To La Crosse — For Now(La Crosse, WI) — Former Wisconsin basketball standout Bronson Koenig says he wasn’t a good “fit” with K-K Mornar Bar, a professional basketball team which plays in the Adriatic League. Koenig has returned home to La Crosse and is working out waiting for his next opportunity. While playing in Montenegro he averaged 12 points-a-game and hit 44 percent of his three-point shots. The next step for the former Badgers could be the EuroLeague.