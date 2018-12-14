Wisconsin Sports 12-17

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) December 17, 2018 (Monday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bears Clinch NFC North, End Packers Playoff Hopes(Chicago, IL) — The Chicago Bears ended years of frustration by edging the Packers 24-17 at Soldier Field Sunday. The victory against their arch-rivals from Green Bay clinched the N-F-C North Division title and knocked the Packers out of the playoffs for a second straight year. The Packers lost on the road for the ninth straight time. Aaron Rodgers’ streak without throwing an interception ended at 402 when Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson picked him off. Green Bay is 5-8-1 with a game at New York against the Jets next weekend. Six of the Packers’ eight losses have been by eight points or less.

>>Standout LB Connelly’s College Career Ends Before Bowl Game(Madison, WI) — Inside linebacker Ryan Connelly will be sidelined for the Pinstripe Bowl, effectively ending his college career with the Badgers. Connelly has had a procedure to fix an unspecified injury he had dealt with over the last four games of the season. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says missing the December 27th game in New York City has nothing to do with protecting Connelly N-F-L future. The finalist for the Butkus award had 89 tackles this season, forming one of the best linebacking tandems in college football with T-J Edwards.

>>Green Bay Phoenix Steam-Rolled By Michigan State Spartans(East Lansing, MI) — The 9th-ranked Michigan State Spartans raced to a big first-half lead while beating the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix Sunday 104-83. Green Bay led 24-20 when the Spartans went on a 27-4 run. Then, the Big Ten visitors scored the last 12 points of the first half to lead 64-35. Senior Sandy Cohen the Third scored 22 to lead the Phoenix. JayQuan McCloud added 17. Green Bay plays at Evansville next Saturday.

>>Bucks G Sterling Brown Earns More Court Time(Milwaukee, WI) — Improved shooting is earning more playing time for second-year N-B-A player Sterling Brown. The 6-foot-6 Bucks guard hit only one of his first 14 three-pointers, but he’s warmed up since then. While playing 16 to more than 30 minutes-a-game, Brown has connected on half of his 24 long shots. His scoring average is up and he’s showing coach Mike Budenhozler the consistency lately that wasn’t there last season. Brown and his Bucks teammates take on the Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills tonight (Monday).