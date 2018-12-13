Wisconsin Sports 12-14

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) December 14, 2018 (Friday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Badgers Defeat Savannah State Easily 101-60(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers set a new record by scoring 69 points in the first half Thursday — on the way to a 101-60 win over Savannah State. Brad Davison connected on 6-of-9 three-pointers while scoring a game-high 24. Senior Ethan Happ had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. It was the first time the Badgers had topped 100 points in a game in five years. Wisconsin’s record is 9-2 with the next game set for December 22nd at home against Grambling.

>>Friend’s Death Keeps CB Breeland Out Of Packers Practice(Green Bay, WI) — The defensive coordinator calls Packers cornerback Bashaud Breeland a “professional” who could be ready to play Sunday against the Bears, even though he’s missed a couple of practices. Breeland is taking the time to deal with the death of a longtime friend. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga and defensive tackle Kenny Clark also missed a second straight practice. Left guard Lane Taylor returned to Thursday’s workout after being inactive last week.

>>Badger Linemen Submit Names To College Advisory Committee(Madison, WI) — Two Wisconsin Badger offensive linemen have submitted their names to the College Advisory Committee. David Edwards and Tyler Biadasz will decide whether to declare themselves eligible for the 2019 N-F-L Draft based on the feedback they receive. This is the second time for Edwards, who decided to return to Madison for the 2018 season. Edwards and Biadasz have until January 14th to make a final decision and they both will likely wait until after the December 27th Pinstripe Bowl at the earliest.

>>Brewers Pick Up Lefty For Bullpen(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers added a left-hander for their bullpen in a trade completed Thursday with the Texas Rangers. Twenty-six-year-old Alex Claudio is a soft-throwing, side-arming pitcher who produced a 4-point-48 earned run average in 66 games last year for the Rangers. He was even more effective in 2017 with a 2-point-50 E-R-A and 11 saves in 70 games. Milwaukee gave up its competitive balance round-A draft pack in 2019 for Claudio.