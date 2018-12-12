Wisconsin Sports 12-13

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) December 13, 2018 (Thursday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Indy Defense Too Tough For Bucks 113-97(Indianapolis, IN) — Indianapolis jumped out to a 23-9 lead and was never seriously challenged the rest of the way in a 113-97 win over the Bucks. Milwaukee misfired on 32-of-43 three-pointers and the Pacers packed the lane, holding Giannis Antetokounmpo to a season-low 12 points. Indy is a half-game behind the Central Division-leading Bucks. Milwaukee was held to 43 points in the first half, the team’s worst offensive performance in the first two quarters of a game so far this season. Eric Bledsoe led the scoring with 26 points. Milwaukee travels to Cleveland to play the Cavaliers Friday for the second time in four days.

>>Next Badger Opponent Likes To Fire It Up From Downtown(Madison, WI) — The Savannah State Tigers try to do most of their scoring damage from outside the three-point line. They visit the Kohl Center tonight (Thursday) as Wisconsin tries to bounce back from the loss at Marquette. Savannah State has taken 501 three-point shots in 11 games this season and the team’s average offensive possession lasts 12-point-one seconds. That compares to the 19-point-six-second average possession for the Badgers. South Dakota State scored 90 points in the first half against the Tigers Tuesday and the Badgers aren’t expected to have a lot of trouble against their 3-8 visitors in the non-conference game at the Kohl Center.

>>Badger Volleyball Star Rettke Makes All-American For 2nd Time(Madison, WI) — Sophomore middle blocker Dana Rettke has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American team again. She is joined by two teammates. In addition to Rettke on the first team, sophomore Sydney Hilley made the second team and redshirt junior Madison Duello was picked for the third team. The six-foot-eight Rettke is just the third Badger to earn first-team honors more than once.

>>Brewers Sign Comeback Hopeful Nelson To $3.7M Deal(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have resigned right-handed starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson to a three-point-seven-million dollar contract. That’s what Nelson earned last year when he missed the whole season while rehabbing his shoulder. Nelson had a breakout season in 2017 when he emerged as the team’s ace. The team says he is fully recovered and should be ready to go for spring training.