Wisconsin Sports 12-12

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) December 12, 2018 (Wednesday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Indiana Goes For 5th Win In-A-Row When Bucks Come To Town(Indianapolis, IN) — The Milwaukee Bucks take on one of the hottest teams in the N-B-A when they play on the road against the Pacers tonight (Wednesday). Indiana beat the Wizards Monday night and the Bucks rolled over Cleveland. The Pacers are known for their league-leading scoring defense. They will try to slow down the Bucks, the top scoring team in the N-B-A.

>>Former Badger Football Coach Returns To Utah State(Logan, UT) — Former Wisconsin Badgers football coach Gary Anderson was greeted like a conquering hero when he returned to coach Utah State. Anderson was introduced at Maverik Stadium Tuesday morning. His first job is hiring a new staff after coach Matt Wells took much of the team’s assistant coaches with him to Texas Tech. Anderson was very successful in his first run with the Maveriks — which led to his move to Wisconsin, where he coached for two years.

>>Wisconsin Men’s Hockey Builds 6-Game Unbeaten Streak(Madison, WI) — The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team has started to build some momentum after being swept at Ohio State last month. The Badgers have a six-game unbeaten streak with three wins and three ties since the forgettable weekend in Ohio. Players met in a hallway outside the lockerroom November 17th, talking about everyone being accountable. The Badgers have the next three weekends off during a mid-season break, but they’re currently tied for first place in the Big Ten Conference standings.

>>Brewers Meet With Free Agent C Ramos(Las Vegas, NV) — The Milwaukee Brewers apparently would like a little more offense out of the catching position. They are among the teams meeting with free agent catcher Wilson Ramos at the Major League Baseball meetings in Las Vegas this week. The Brewers already have two catchers on the roster — Manny Pina and Erik Kratz. Ramos batted .306 last season with 15 homers and 70 runs batted in.