Wisconsin Sports 12-11

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) December 11, 2018 (Tuesday) at 4:20 am  Dale Forbis

>>Bucks Blow Out Cleveland With Antetokounmpo Not Playing(Milwaukee, WI) — M-V-P candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined with a sore neck while his Milwaukee Bucks teammates took a one-sided 108-92 decision against Cleveland. Point guard Eric Bledsoe scored 20 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds and he and Malcolm Brogdon each had five assists. Coach Mike Budenholzer emptied the bench and the Cavaliers did manage to cut the lead to 13 with about six minutes left. Bledsoe was 4-for-5 on 3-pointers and the Bucks hit 11-of-21 in the first half. Milwaukee plays the Pacers in Indianapolis Wednesday.

>>3 Wisconsin Badgers Make AP All-American Football Team(Madison, WI) — Two offensive linemen and running back Jonathan Taylor have been named to the Associated Press All-American football team. Taylor led the nation in rushing with almost 166 yards-a-game. The sophomore and senior guard Beau Benzschawel were named to the first team, while senior guard Michael Deiter is listed on the second team. The Badgers averaged more than 268 yards-a-game on the ground during the 2018 season, good for seventh in the nation.

>>Packers Could Still Make NFL Playoffs — With A Lot Of Help(Green Bay, WI) — With a 5-7-1 record and a victory over Atlanta in the rearview mirror, the Green Bay Packers do have a mathematical chance to reach the post-season. The Packers need a lot of help. First, they have to win their last three games, including a road game against the Bears Sunday. Carolina, Washington and Philadelphia all have to lose one more game this season — and the Minnesota Vikings must lose at least twice more. If the Vikings don’t lose twice, Seattle would need to lose all three of its remaining games. The Packers are five-and-a-half point underdogs at Chicago and they haven’t won a road game all season. One source gives Green Bay a five-percent chance of making the playoffs.

>>6-9 Forward Transferring From Ohio State To UW Badgers Basketball(Madison, WI) — A 6-foot-9 forward from Ohio State has announced he plans to transfer to the University of Wisconsin next month. Micah Potter will have to sit out a year under N-C-A-A rules. Coach Greg Gard says the 245-pound inside player fits the Badgers’ system perfectly. Potter played in 59 games for the Buckeyes, averaging just over four points-a-game.