Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-31-18 **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BURNETT AND WASHBURN COUNTIES UNTIL 6 PM TUESDAY** **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JUNEAU COUNTY AND POINTS SOUTH AND EAST FROM 11 AM MONDAY UNTIL 12 AM TUESDAY** A cloudy sky this morning with relatively mild temperatures. Low pressure in the plains has a front extending up to our north, while another front lies well to the south. The front to our north and west is holding back arctic air that will be returning overnight and into New Year’s Day. Much of Western Wisconsin will be squeezed between two systems today, with moisture in the form of snow to our north, and rain and a wintry mix to our south and east. A cold front to our northwest will slowly be moving closer, bringing accumulating snow to the northern part of the state, while a more organized winter storm develops to the south, tracking up towards the Great Lakes. This system will track far enough south to be a miss for a good part of our area, but southern and southeast counties will be looking at snow developing in the afternoon and continuing into New Year’s Eve night. This will make for some messy and slippery travel there, where winter weather advisories will be in effect. Locally, we do have a chance to see at least some snow showers and freezing drizzle, with minor accumulations as the arctic front arrives from the northwest. Daytime highs will be close to freezing, while temperatures at night drop down into the low teens. We will then get at least a brief shot of arctic air as we ring in the new year on Tuesday. A few more flurries are possible, while clouds will mix with sunshine. It won’t warm much though, with temperatures staying in the lower teens. There will also be some light breezes with chill values in the single digits. As the storm moves into the Great Lakes, high pressure will be arriving from the west, and with some clearing we stand to see temperatures dip below zero into early Wednesday morning.

­ Ladysmith (WQOW) – Another Tree of Hope shines brightly for the Closs family. Family and friends said Sunday night was a prime example of how strong their will is to find Jayme Closs and to never give up. Earlier this month in Barron, green and blue balloons were released, and a Tree of Hope was lit in show of support to bring Jayme Closs home. On Sunday, the night sky was lit with green and blue lights, for yet another lighting of a Tree of Hope, this time in Ladysmith. “We’re just so grateful for the community support that they’ve supported us, and support Jim and Denise,” said Mike Closs, Jayme’s uncle. The Tree of Hope that was lighting up the night sky wasn’t just any ordinary Christmastree; it symbolized hope, love and prayer. “It’s been overwhelming. We as a family cannot thank people enough for all the support they have given us from day one,” said Kelly Engelhartt, Jayme’s aunt. The Tree of Hope was blessed with holy water, there was singing and a closing prayer. The Closs family said they will not stop until they find answers to where their beloved niece, Jayme Closs is.

Menomonie (WQOW) – One man is dead, after the Menomonie Police Department responded to a 911 call of a disturbance at a residence just after 3 p.m. on Sunday (603 15th St. S.E.). When police arrived at the residence, they discovered a unresponsive man. Officials attempted to revive him, but determined he was deceased. Another man at the scene has been taken into custody for follow up on the death investigation. Police said it appears the crime scene is not a random act. No names are being released at this time until the family is notified. The incident is being treated as a suspicious death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-2198.

In Wisconsin more than 3,000 people were hurt last year and 143 people were killed because of alcohol related crashes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Because of that, the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign continues through the Holiday Season. The State Patrol has increased their search for anyone driving under the influence. It doesn’t make any difference what time of year when you roll up to a scene where somebody is critically injured or killed and you know the operator was operating under the influence it’s something you know can be prevented, said Sgt. Carrie Johnson with the Wisconsin State Patrol. She also said it is not just alcohol they need to watch out for but for prescription and illegal drugs as well. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign goes on until January 1.

OWEN, Wis. (RELEASE) — On Sunday, December 30, 2018, at 8:14 pm, deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for expired registration in the Owen area. The vehicle was driven by 51-year-old Curtiss man, Terry Dumler. Initial investigation indicated that Mr. Dumler had a .02 restriction and 8 prior offenses for operating while under the influence. Mr. Dumler also had Marijuana in plain view. After the field sobriety exercises Mr. Dumler was arrested for 9th offense operating while intoxicated. Initial PBT results were double the .02 legal limit for Mr. Dumler. Other charges are as follows, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked, violation of license restrictions, non-registration of motor vehicle, as well as the 9th offense operating while intoxicated. Please drink responsibly and have a safe ride home during this holiday season.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s new legislative session will begin with anger still fresh among Democrats over the Republican lame-duck session that weakened incoming Gov. Tony Evers’ powers. And with divided control for the first time in a decade, there’s fear that partisan gridlock and intra-party fighting among legislative Republicans may produce few meaningful compromises with Evers. Evers, however, says he’s approaching the session hoping to work with Republicans. The new session begins Jan. 7, the same day that Evers replaces Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Lawmakers say the atmosphere after the lame-duck session remains toxic, dimming prospects of compromise. The stalemate could be so severe that Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling isn’t sure Evers and Republicans will ever agree on a new state budget.