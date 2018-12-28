RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-28-18

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARRON, BUFFALO CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN, RUSK, TAYLOR AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES UNTIL NOON.** **A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR CLARK, CRAWFORD, JACKSON, LA CROSSE, MONROE AND VERNON COUNTIES IN WISCONSIN AND FOR HUSTON AND WINONA COUNTIES IN MINNESOTA FROM 9 AM UNTIL 3 PM.** Light snow and sleet will continue across Western Wisconsin for the next few hours. Now that temperatures are below freezing for much of the area roads are slippery in many spots. Use caution when traveling for the remainder of the day. The storm will continue to move off to the east today, with lingering areas of light snow moving to our south and east. Most of us will see these chances diminish by early afternoon, while any accumulations will be minimal. It will remain cloudy and breezes will increase from the north and northwest as temperatures slowly drop through the 20’s, so any remaining slush and puddles will freeze up. The sky is then expected to gradually clear out at night and arctic air will make a brief appearance into Saturday. The day will start off in the single digits, with highs only in the upper teens. At least it will be mostly sunny. The remainder of this final weekend of 2018 will be dry, with more sunshine on Sunday. It will also be noticeably milder as winds shift and increase from the southwest as the next low drops into Southern Canada. This will lead to highs back around freezing.

At about 12:25 this (Friday) morning, a Ladysmith Officer and a Rusk County deputy were dispatched to a possible fight at a location on Fritz Avenue West, Ladysmith. According to the report, a caller reported that a neighbor, a 40 year old male, had threatened a 17 year old that was at their residence with a sledge hammer. Authorities responded to the location and spoke with all parties involved. The 40 year old male stated that he never had a sledge hammer but may have said something about it during the verbal argument. The sledge hammer was taken along with a knife that the 17 year old had on his person and had made threats to use on the 40 year old male. The case will be referred to the DA for charges and Probation will be contacted about this situation.

A Ladysmith Officer at about 3:15 AM this (Friday) morning, was dispatched to a location on East 11th Street North for a male that was suicidal and was cutting on his wrists. According to the report, at the time of the call, Javier G. Colon, 22, was being restrained by his wife until law enforcement could arrive. The City Officer and a Rusk County deputy responded and took Colon into custody. After speaking with all parties, it was determined that Colon was involved in a Domestic situation and was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Criminal Damage to Property.

Thursday morning a subject reported to Rusk County authorities that there was a package delivered on Christmas Eve at a residence on Mickey Way, Ladysmith. The subject was not at home and she reportedly could see tracks where someone drove in and the package was missing. The case is under investigation.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at 11:45 AM Thursday from a subject requesting the fire department because of a strong smell of LP or Natural Gas around and in her house located on Camp Road, Weyerhaeuser. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department was called to the scene and were there for about 45 minutes. No other information was available. Thursday afternoon shortly after 4 PM, an agent with Probation and Parole requested a Rusk County deputy to take a subject into custody for a Probation hold. A Rusk County deputy arrived at the location and a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) — Six months and numerous sub-committee meetings into their mission, Governor Scott Walker’s Dairy Task Force 2.0 has released two proposals aimed at restoring the future of America’s dairyland. With 638 Wisconsin farms shut down in 2018, it is no secret the state is battling a dairy crisis. A joint effort between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the University of Wisconsin system, the task force’s goal is to ensure a successful and profitable future for the industry, much like the first dairy task force tried to do in 1985. The new proposals, passed December 13, hinge on state funding. The first plan recommends an expansion to Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) loan programs that farmers currently use, essentially giving farmers access to more capital when applying for loans. “The state would use funding to guarantee a loan for special purpose facilities in rural communities,” Task Force Chairman Mark Stephenson explains. He adds that what is available to them now is considerably less than what is being proposed–and that those current limits often are not enough to help them move forward with expansions. The second proposal–ranked by task force members as their highest priority–involves an injection of $7.6 million annually into the UW system to fund a dairy research innovation hub on three of the system’s agricultural campuses. The research hub would focus on four topics, including better stewardship of farming land and resources, new product development for human health, improved animal health, and boosting farm businesses in rural communities.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers is planning to announce more cabinet appointments. Evers has scheduled a noon news conference in Madison to announce his latest round of appointments. The governor-elect appointed his first cabinet members last week, including Craig Thompson as transportation secretary, Preston Cole as Department of Natural Resources secretary and Kevin Carr as Department of Corrections secretary. On Thursday he announced he will appoint Carolyn Stanford Taylor to succeed him as state schools superintendent after he’s sworn in as governor on Jan. 7. Stanford Taylor currently serves as assistant state schools superintendent. She will become the state’s first black schools superintendent.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The partial government shutdown will almost certainly be handed off to a divided government to solve in the new year, as both parties traded blame Friday and President Donald Trump sought to raise the stakes in the weeklong impasse. As agreement eludes Washington in the waning days of the Republican monopoly on power, it sets up the first big confrontation between Trump and newly empowered Democrats. Trump is sticking with his demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico, and Democrats, who take control of the House on Jan. 3, are refusing to give him what he wants. Trump raised the stakes on Friday, reissuing threats to shut the U.S.-Mexico border to pressure Congress to fund the wall and to shut off aid to three Central American countries from which many migrants have fled. “We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,” he wrote in one of a series of tweets. The president also signaled he was in no rush to seek a resolution, welcoming the fight as he heads toward his own bid for re-election in 2020. He tweeted Thursday evening that Democrats may be able to block him now, “but we have the issue, Border Security. 2020!” The shutdown is forcing hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors to stay home or work without pay, and many are experiencing mounting stress from the impasse. It also is beginning to pinch citizens who count on certain public services. Gates are closed at some national parks, the government won’t issue new federal flood insurance policies and in New York, the chief judge of Manhattan federal courts suspended work on civil cases involving U.S. government lawyers, including several civil lawsuits in which Trump himself is a defendant.