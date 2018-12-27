RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-27-18

Snow arrived last tonight, but most of the precipitation this morning was rain. Temperatures are a few degrees above freezing for most spots. They will continue to rise into the upper 30’s. An occasionally windy and very wet today is on the way as the snow/rain line continues to advance northward through Western Wisconsin. The storm will pull abundant moisture northward, leading to some heavier rain at times. Though there may be some breaks, it looks to rain pretty steadily into the afternoon before lightening up to scattered showers into the evening hours. Rainfall amounts will be impressive for this time of year, with most places seeing between 0.75-1.25″, while locally higher amounts are possible. Temperatures will rise close to 40 while winds may gust to 30 mph. Scattered showers and drizzle will continue at night while the low tracks up into Western Wisconsin. It will then start to move away overnight, allowing colder air to start returning. This will lead to a transition back to some snow and sleet late at night with lows around 30. As the low departs on Friday we will start to see some improvements, but not before a bit of light snow accumulation in the morning. The rest of the day may feature a few flurries, along with more clouds and falling temperatures as colder air continues to arrive. This will make for a much colder start into Saturday morning with readings in the upper single digits.

We did receive the Rusk County Police logs from the long Christmas Holiday weekend. Last Friday at about 10:20 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report advising of a dump truck vs car accident on Highway near Cranberry Road West of Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, there were no injuries and no road blockage. A Rusk County deputy, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bruce ambulance and Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, a female driver was following a dump truck and other vehicles traveling a slow pace. The female attempted to pass in a passing zone. She advised a vehicle came over the hill in the other lane. The driver tried to move over striking her mirror on the dump truck tire. There was no damage to the dump truck. The female was warned for unsafe passing and no citations were issued.

Friday evening a female advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that 2 days ago someone stole a laptop and tattoo equipment from her residence located on South Blueberry Rd Conrath. The case is under investigation. Sunday morning shortly after 1 AM Rusk County authorities received a call from a male subject advising that he put his girlfriends car in the ditch at a location on County Highway A, Ladysmith. According to the report, he did leave the vehicle and returned to Sheldon, there was no injury. The vehicle was upside down. A Rusk County deputy spoke to the driver and he advised that the crash occurred around 9:30 Saturday night. He was wearing a seat belt and he was the only one in the vehicle. The driver will be sent a citation for too fast for conditions.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 Sunday afternoon at about 3:40 reporting a 2 vehicle accident on County M near Hawkins. No injuries were reported but 1 vehicle was in the ditch and 1 vehicle was on the side of the road. A Rusk County deputy, Sheldon ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, a Chevy truck was South bound on County Highway M and a jeta was North bound on County M. The driver of the JETA lost control around a curve, entered the oncoming lane of traffic and the Chevy truck was unable to avoid contact. No injuries were reported and the driver of the JETA was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

The Fine Arts Center and Gallery held their drawing for a special gift for kids 4 and up for Christmas. The winner was Michael Patrick of Ladysmith. The prize was a Mickey and Friends Giant Art and Activity board complete with markers, crayons, decals, coloring board and more.

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)- On Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at about 0433 hours the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1504 North Clairemont Avenue (Circle C). An employee who was preparing to open the store reported a glass door being broken and suspects entering. The employee was able to shelter in a different room and lock the door. The three suspects entered the building and two of them jumped over the counter. It was reported that nothing was taken from the store. There was no confrontation with the store employee and they are safe. It is not clear if the suspects were armed at the time. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is actively working on this investigation and attempting to determine if it is connected to the Dairy Queen incident in the City of Eau Claire. Detectives from both agencies are sharing information and working together to apprehend those responsible. Detectives are looking for any information as to the identification of suspects through clothing, accessories, or footwear. If anyone has information as to possible suspects please contact us at 715-839-4972 or remain anonymous at 715-874-8477 (EauClaireCountyCrimeStoppers.org) The Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the support and information from the community.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin child care experts say low wages and a lack of benefits are making it difficult for child care centers to attract and retain workers, particularly in rural areas. Jodi Widuch is the executive director of The Parenting Place, an agency that provides free services and referrals to child care providers and families. She tells Wisconsin Public Radio that child care centers are competing for employees with school districts, which have better compensation packages. Wisconsin Department of Children and Families spokeswoman Gina Paige says the agency is working to address the employment challenges. The department’s REWARD Wisconsin Stipend Program gives child care and early-education workers a wage stipend for staying in their fields. Wisconsin school districts have also started programs to help high school students earn certificates to work in licensed child care centers.