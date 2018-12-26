Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-26-18

**A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wednesday evening into Friday from Barron, Burnett, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor and Washburn counties.** Temperatures in the 20’s for most of Western Wisconsin this morning with patchy fog. The weather today will be quiet and cloudy. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 30’s across the area. We will have to keep an eye on a the large system developing in the southwest arriving in our area this evening. Parts of Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin could see heavy accumulation over the next couple of days. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect later this afternoon until Friday. The heavier amounts will favor the northern part of the state. As this system arrives later tonight the first round of precipitation will come in the form of snow. As temperatures rise near freezing a winter mix can be expected. Winds will be increasing with the passage of this event. Gusts will be as much as 25 miles per hour. The warmer air mass associated with this storm will bring temperatures into the low 30’s by Thursday morning. Tomorrow will be breezy with afternoon highs approaching 40 degrees, so most of tomorrow will feature rain.

Friday afternoon at about 5:20, Kenneth J. Crabb JR., 37, reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for a UA test. After an investigation, Crabb was found to have an open Taylor County warrant. He was transported to the Rusk/Taylor County line.

Just before 4 AM Saturday morning, Rusk County dispatch was contacted by a complainant about a Red car that had struck a power pole on Old 14 Road. A Rusk County deputy went to this location in an attempt to locate the vehicle that had left the scene. According to the report, the vehicle was leaking fluids and this trail was followed into Ladysmith. A City Officer assisted with the search for the vehicle which was located by the City Officer in the parking lot between 401 and 403 Corbett Avenue East. Contact was made with Wayne A. Ostrowski, 24. The Rusk County deputy administered field sobriety tests and arrested Ostrowski for OWI 3rd Offense. THC was located on Ostrowski and inside the vehicle he was operating.

Christmas Day at about 4:30 PM, a City Officer received information from dispatch about a driving complaint entering the city of Ladysmith. According to the report, the caller advised that the vehicle was headed South on State Highway 27 and turned toward Walmart. The City Officer located the vehicle at Walmart and made contact with the driver to make sure they were not intoxicated due to the complaint. The driver, Jamie P. Baker, 41, advised that she had come from Tony and was trying to buy some shirts for her kids at Walmart but they were closed. The Officer asked Baker to submit a PBT sample which she did. The PBT reading was .066. Probation was contacted and dispatch advised that Baker had bonds that she was out on that stated she is not to possess or consume alcohol. Baker was placed on a Probation hold and arrested for Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. ­

Eau Claire (WQOW) – The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department is looking for up to three people after the Circle C on Cameron Street was broken into Wednesday morning. According to Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Cory Schalinske, it happened just after 4:30 Wednesday morning. Schalinske told News 18 he does not believe the suspects were armed, and they are continuing to look at surveillance video to find out what was taken from the convenience store. He could not confirm if there was anyone working at the store at the time, but did say there was no confrontation. The store front was damaged. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office at 715-839-4972 or Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS (8477).

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Dozens of animals were killed in a barn fire in Shawano County Wednesday morning. At 3:58 a.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a fire at N7874 Morgan Road in the Town of Red Spring. Deputies arrived on scene to find the barn engulfed in flames. The Sheriff’s Office says 30 cows, six horses, chickens, cats and dogs were inside the barn. The animals did not make it out alive. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says it does not appear to be suspicious in mature. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office received help from Stockbridge-Munsee Police, Gresham Fire, Stockbridge-Munsee Fire, Bowler Fire, Shawano Fire, Pella Fire, Keshena Fire and Shawano Ambulance.

WASHINGTON (KARE) — Stamps are set to increase beginning Jan. 27, and it’s the biggest price hike for postage since 1991. Back in October, the U.S. Postal Service board of governors requested a 5 cent increase to the forever stamp, upping the price to 55 cents. The USPC said the change would also reduce the additional ounce price of letters. Domestic postcard stamps will still cost 35 cents.