Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-21-18

Today is the First Official Day of Winter.The work week finishes up with dry weather. A high pressure system stretching from Canada southward into the Plains will be moving east, leading to quiet weather today. Slightly cooler air will be filtering down from the north, dropping highs to the more seasonable upper 20’s and low 30’s mostly cloudy early today. We may see a bit of clearing by later afternoon and into this evening, before clouds again increase from the northwest. A weak low over Southern Canada along with a front will spread a bit more moisture into the Upper Midwest into early Saturday. This could bring a few snow showers and flurries, though our northern areas will have the best chances. It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 30’s. The weekend finishes up just as quiet, with clouds and a bit of sunshine along with a flurry or two and highs near 30 on Sunday.Holiday travelers and last minute shoppers will be happy to know the weather will remain quiet leading right up to Christmas on Tuesday. The next high pressure system will be reforming up to the northwest, dropping down into the region on Monday. This should lead to a much sunnier day, while temperatures remain pretty steady with highs again in the upper 20’s. Some forecast models suggest a weak low will track to our south Monday night into Tuesday, but if it does form, should remain far enough south to have no impact locally. This may lead to at least some extra clouds around the area on Christmas Day, with highs again in the upper 20’s.

In Wisconsin more than 3,000 people were hurt last year and 143 people were killed because of alcohol related crashes, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Because of that, the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign continues through the Holiday Season. The State Patrol has increased their search for anyone driving under the influence. It doesn’t make any difference what time of year when you roll up to a scene where somebody is critically injured or killed and you know the operator was operating under the influence it’s something you know can be prevented, said Sgt. Carrie Johnson with the Wisconsin State Patrol. Sgt. Johnson said her team know exactly what to look out for. We watch for people speeding if they are going to slow or fast if they deviate their lanes, said Sgt. Johnson. If at night they may forget to turn their lights on or have equipment violations on their vehicles things like that. She also said it is not just alcohol they need to watch out for but for prescription and illegal drugs as well. Sgt. Johnson said once you decide to get behind the wheel after a night of drinking you are putting not only yourself in danger but jeopardizing all the lives that are on the roads as well. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign goes on until January 1.

Late Thursday morning, a female subject with Express Mart on Main Street in Bruce, reported a retail Theft that was reported to her Wednesday. According to the report, She reviewed the tapes and a retail theft did occur. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

At about 2:15 PM Thursday, a female clerk from Krist on 1st street North, Ladysmith, advised that they had a gas drive off of $24.76 According to the report, a male approximately 70’s years old pumped $24.76 worth of fuel into his older purple in color minivan. The male then drove to a second pump and filled four gas cans and paid at the pump. The Clerk described the male as having a White beard, wearing a tan jacket. The minivan had rust around the fuel door. She was unable to get a license plate. Krist was unable to provide an in house receipt for the fuel purchase.

Thursday afternoon at about 4:40 PM, Rusk County deputies and City Police responded to the building site of Prevea at a location on West 11th Street North. They learned that Brandon R. Peiffer’s vehicle was at the site. Peiffer was found to have a warrant out of Texas. Deputies made contact with Peiffer and he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — It’s that time of the year again for Christmas shopping and holiday traveling. In the state of Wisconsin, the average price of a gallon of gas has dropped nearly 0.30 compared to the same time last year. “When you put on as many miles as I do on my car, lower gas prices is definitely a benefit,” New mother Jessica Weyandt said.According to AAA the average statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.18.That’s about 0.20 than the previous holiday season.”I definitely noticed them going down,” Weyandt said. For example, we used our 2016 Ford Escape, the typical car you’ll see families driving minus the logo. According to our handy-dandy window sticker, it averages 25 miles per gallon.That means with gas prices nearly $2 per gallon you save $4 a fill-up driving from Green Bay to Appleton. “If I let it go all the way down it use to be almost $40 and now it’s mid-30s,” said Weyandt.

WESTON, Wis (WSAW) — With this winter weather being slightly above average for the ice fishing season, first responders are asking those participating in activities on the ice to take extra steps to ensure their safety. “If you fall through the ice, your body will start to shut down within two minutes due to below zero temperatures,” stated Battalion Chief, John Lauer with the South Area and Emergency Response District in Weston. “We will leave our station as fast as possible when the call comes, but it takes us roughly 90 seconds to get out the door.”This would give first responders almost 30 seconds to respond to you before you possibly go unconscious assuming they are called right away. “Most first responders are only trained to conduct rescues on land,” added Lauer. “If we had a victim who went under water or under the ice that requires a different type of certification.” Many times trained dive teams would have to be called to conduct the rescues. Once a dive team is on site of the emergency, it could still take nearly an hour before its safe enough for teams to organize a search and rescue. “There are several dangerous places for people to try and ice fish in Marathon County, but there are also safe places too,” included Justin Gaiche, owner of Chase Outdoors in Weston. “It’s about knowing the different bodies of water and checking how deep the ice is in more than one location.” Chase Outdoors provides several items to keep you safe while out on the water if an emergency were to happen. Gaiche said every person on the ice should have the following: 1) A waterproof ice fishing jacket that keeps you dry, warm and automatically keeps you afloat if you were to fall in. Some of the newer jackets do not require you to inflate manually and come with easy access ice picks. 2) Cleats for the bottom of your shoes will protect you from sliding or falling. If you’re with someone who falls in the water, cleats will keep you from gliding as you try to pull them out with a rope. 3) It’s also recommended that you always have a waterproof flashlight even if you’re fishing during the day. Some lights automatically start once they hit water. This will help first responders locate you if needed.