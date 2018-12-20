Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-20-18

WEAU – The man convicted of killing a Rusk County deputy has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentencing took place Wednesday in Rusk County Court. Several people talked to the court including Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace, Deputy Dan Glaze’s aunt, and Deputy Dan Glaze’s wife Sarah. Glaze’s aunt described him by saying, He was a great guy, everyone loved him, She went on to say, He was eager each day to protect the people of Rusk County.Glaze’s aunt and Sheriff Wallace also addressed what they described as Doug Nitek’s lace of remorse during the trial back in September. All those who spoke on behalf of Dan Glaze called for life in prison without early release. Sarah Glaze, Dan Glaze’s wife, told the court I’ve felt everything from numbness to depression when she described the loss of her husband. She continued on to talk of the trauma her children have experienced due to the loss of their father.After a 10 minute break, the defense for Doug Nitek started their presentation to the court. Nitek gave a brief statement saying, I fired the shots that took Dan Glaze’s life and I am sorry for it. Nitek’s defense said he is very remorseful, despite what the prosecution said, claiming Nitek showed no remorse. The defense also spoke on the loss that Doug Nitek’s family is feeling, as well as Glaze’s family. The defense said Nitek needs a prole possibility in order to get a job in prison.Nitek was found guilty by a jury of first-degree intentional homicide back in September. Nitek was charged with shooting and killing Deputy Dan Glaze in October of 2016. The jury reached guilty verdicts on six of the 17 counts. In addition to first-degree intentional homicide – the jury found Nitek guilty of possession of meth, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Wednesday morning at about 1:30 the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female subject advising that Thomas Gilson was staying at her house located on Cedar Street, Glen Flora and he has a warrant. The female advised she was out of town but wants Gilson removed due to threats he has been making towards her. Rusk County deputies went to the residence and made contact with the subject. Multiple warrants for body only were confirmed for Gilson. He was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Wednesday night at 8:40, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at the Ladysmith Family Restaurant on Miner Avenue. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody. The Rusk County K-9 was deployed and a search was conducted and drugs were found. A citation was issud to the driver for OAS.Shortly after 9 PM Wednesday, a Ladysmith Officer observed Kevin L. Ptacek, 28, outside of the 211 Club Bar on Miner Avenue. Ptacek was on Probation and dispatch verified that Patacek was not to be drinking or be inside of a bar per his probation rules. The City Officer arrived at the bar and went inside where Ptacek was located. Ptacek reportedly ran towards the back of the bar in an attempt to elude Officers. According to the report, the Officer ran after Ptacek and Ptacek stopped at the doorway. The Officer took Ptacek into custody and transported him to the Rusk County Jail.

This (Thursday) morning just after 2 AM, a Ladysmith Officer received information from dispatch that Kevin R. Kriz Jr., 20, was located at an address on West 4th Street North Ladysmith. Kriz had an active warrant. The Officer responded to the address and made contact with Kriz. He was taken into custody for the warrant and transported to the Rusk County jail.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department released the names of the people involved in a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.Deputies say 72-year-old Glen Winge of Chippewa Falls died in the crash.It happened in the Town of Wheaton near Chippewa Falls on County Road T. According to the sheriff’s department, Winge was going north on T when he closed the center line for unknown reasons and hit a pickup.The driver of the pickup, 54-year-old Randy Mcinnis of Eau Claire, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.The sheriff’s department says Mcinnis tried to avoid the crash by braking and steering but was unable to avoid impact.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is setting out to do what this year’s farm bill didn’t: tighten work requirements for millions of Americans who receive federal food assistance.The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday is proposing a rule that would restrict the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment to receive food stamps.The move comes just weeks after lawmakers passed a $400 billion farm bill that reauthorized agriculture and conservation programs while leaving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which serves roughly 40 million Americans, virtually untouched.Passage of the farm bill followed months of tense negotiations over House efforts to significantly tighten work requirements and the Senate’s refusal to accept the provisions.Currently, able-bodied adults ages 18-49 without children are required to work 20 hours a week to maintain their SNAP benefits. The House bill would have raised the age of recipients subject to work requirements from 49 to 59 and required parents with children older than 6 to work or participate in job training. The House measure also sought to limit circumstances under which families that qualify for other poverty programs can automatically be eligible for SNAP.