Rusk County News

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Sentencing is underway for the man convicted of killing Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze. Doug Nitek appeared in court Wednesday morning to learn his fate. Several people talked to the court including Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace, Deputy Dan Glaze’s aunt, and Deputy Dan Glaze’s wife Sarah. Glaze’s aunt described him by saying, “He was a great guy; everyone loved him.” She went on to say, “He was eager each day to protect the people of Rusk County.”Glaze’s aunt and Sheriff Wallace also addressed what they described as Doug Nitek’s lack of remorse during the trial back in September. All those who spoke on behalf of Dan Glaze called for life in prison without early release. Sarah Glaze, Dan Glaze’s wife, told the court “I’ve felt everything from numbness to depression” when she described the loss of her husband. She continued on to talk of the trauma her children have experienced due to the loss of their father. Nitek was found guilty by a jury of first-degree intentional homicide back in September. Nitek was charged with shooting and killing Deputy Dan Glaze in 2016. The jury reached guilty verdicts on six of the 17 counts. In addition to first-degree intentional homicide – the jury found Nitek guilty of possession of meth, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of criminal damage to property.

WEAU – The son of a Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty received a surprise. Levi Glaze, son of Deputy Dan Glaze, was presented with a trip to Legoland in California, due to his love of legos. It was donated by the nonprofit Band of Blue, which focuses on providing support to the children of law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty. Deputy Glaze was killed in the line of duty in October 2016.

WEAU – The next winner of NBC’s “The Voice” was crowned Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Barron native Chris Kroeze almost won, coming in second place. The season 15 winner is Chevel Shepherd on team Kelly Clarkson. During the final performance Monday, Kroeze performed three times. He performed “Sweet Home Alabama” an original song called “Human” and he performed “Two More Bottles of Wine” with coach Blake Shelton. Shelton has praised Kroeze throughout the competition for not only his singing, but his guitar skills.

The shortage of single-family homes for sale in Wisconsin continued to put upward pressure on prices in November, but the number of homes sold were nearly identical with solid sales last November, according to the most recent market analysis by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. The monthly sales report showed November home sales up 0.5 percent from that same month last year and median prices increased 7.7 percent to $183,000. On a year-to-date basis, home sales remain 1.7 percent below the first 11 months of last year, whereas the median price was 6.7 percent above the same 11-month period in 2017. In Rusk County the median price in November was $69,000 compared to $130,00 in November last year which is a drop of 46%. Sales in November was 17 compared to 18 in November in 2017. Year to date the median price was $115,000 compared to $108,000 in 2017. Sales year to date, was 168 compared to 183 in 2017. Unless we have a phenomenal December for home sales, it looks like we will come up a little short of last year’s sales totals.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new study finds that Wisconsin’s tax burden has dropped to a nearly 50-year low.The Wisconsin Policy Forum report released Wednesday examines state and local taxes as a share of personal income. The report says that taxes accounted for 10.5 percent of income, down slightly from 10.6 percent last year.That marks the seventh straight year of declines. It’s the lowest level going back to 1970, the earliest on record for the nonpartisan group.The report says that the tax burden dropped primarily because personal income grew more quickly than did taxes. Income was up 3.6 percent while state and local taxes grew by 2.3 percent and federal taxes went up 0.7 percent.The report says the tax burden is at its nearly 50-year low thanks largely to rising incomes, low unemployment and state-imposed property tax limits and cuts.

ST. CROIX TOWNSHIP, Wis. — (WEAU) One person is dead and another seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Polk county.It happened on Highway 35 north of 140th avenue in St. Croix Township just after 4:30 Tuesday morning. Deputies say a vehicle going north on highway 35 crossed the center line and hit another car.One of the drivers, Kenneth Jones of St. Paul, Minnesota died from his injuries. The other driver, Dustin Coury of Balsam Lake, was flown to a hospital with severe injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Winning Badger 5 Ticket Sold in Chippewa FallsDec. 18 drawing produces $91,000 jackpot MADISON, Wis. – One lucky player matched all five numbers in the Dec. 18 Badger 5 drawing to win the $91,000 jackpot. Tuesday’s winning ticket was sold in Chippewa Falls (Chippewa County). The winning numbers of 1, 9, 13, 26, and 29 came from a ticket purchased at DJ’s Mart (337 E Park Ave). Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices.