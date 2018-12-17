Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-18-18

After a clear and cool start to the day temperatures will warm up quickly this afternoon. Winds will be from the south and breezy at times, afternoon highs will top out in the 40’s for most of the region. That’s almost 20 degrees above average for mid December. A mix of sun and clouds today with increasing clouds later today ahead of a system that arrives early Wednesday morning. With the extra clouds tonight temperatures will remain in the low 30’s, also about 20 degrees above normal.Some changes then start to develop tomorrow as a weak front moves east and returns clouds to the area. While we look to miss out on a much larger storm system that will lift from the deep south and up into the Ohio Valley, the incoming front will at least bring a chance for some light precipitation. Temperatures will remain above average, leading to a mainly rain event, though it will be light and spotty with minimal impact. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 30’s. A weak wave of low pressure may develop along the front, moving to our south and east into Thursday morning. As this occurs, we could see a few snow showers, otherwise it will just be a cloudy day with highs near the freezing mark.

Monday afternoon the Ladysmith Police Department received a report from the LES staff that a mother dropped off her daughter in the morning and the mother was possible under the influence of alcohol or drugs. According to the report, the mother was reportedly coming back to LES to pick up her daughter for medical reasons. The City Officer was unable to make contact with the mother. A 5 year old student was taken into custody by a Department of Health and Human Services worker. At about 5:30 PM Monday, City Police responded to DHHS to assist with Charlene Elizabeth Smith, 31. Smith was taken into custody for Probation Violations. Smith’s two children were taken into custody by DHHS.

Monday evening City Police responded to an address on Park Avenue East for a search of the residence where Smith Lives. Some drug paraphernalia was found at the residence. Just after 3 PM Monday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising of a one vehicle accident at a location on County Highway P, Ladysmith. A Rusk County deputy, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the vehicle struck a tree and was laying on its side. There was one occupant in the vehicle. The caller advised that the driver was an older lady who was now out of the vehicle and walking around. There was no transport by the ambulance and no other information was available.

Shortly after 6 PM Monday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Burglary complaint. According to the report, a County deputy requested to ask the home owner located on 5th Street, Weyerhaeuser, if his dad had permission to be there. A neighbor advised of suspicious activity at this residence. After a short time a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop at Piper Road and Stiles Road of a White van with trailer and no plate. After an investigation two subjects were taken into custody.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call just after 11 PM Monday from a female who the dispatch was unable to understand the subject or where she was at. A City Officer responded to an address on West 2nd Street Ladysmith on a report of a disorderly incident that had taken place. According to the report, it was discovered that Matthew C. Skamfer, 57, and Thomas N. Potter, 60, had gotten into a fight. The female subject was very upset and disturbed by the action of both men. Skamfer and Potter were both arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

Here are the fourth and final week’s winners from the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce Shop Local and Win $1,000 giveaway this Holiday Season. The $100 winner was Ernie Yunk of Exland who registered at Ace Hardware, the $50 winner was Betty Novesky of Ladysmith who registered at the Plaid Peacock. The 5 $20 winners were Cheryl Hanson of Ladysmith who registered at the Plaid Peacock, Lynda Krejcarek of Ladysmith from Colonial Nursery, Chris Sieg, Anita Gavin from Ladysmith who registered at Little Britches and Katie Hraban of Ladysmith also from Little Britches. All the winners can pick up their Chamber Bucks certificates at the Chamber Office in the Visitor Center.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — The Barron County man accused of child abuse after a child tested positive for meth has been sentenced. Nicholas Goodwin, 36, was sentenced to three years of probation and one year of jail with work-release privileges in court on Monday. Investigators say Goodwin had his four-year-old son over for a visitation last year and smoked meth in his basement. Later that night, a criminal complaint says he then dumped the water from the pipe into a drinking glass on the table. The next morning, he heard his child coughing and noticed the child’s eyes were dilating. He told deputies he knew his son drank out of the glass.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) — With the holidays quickly approaching, Attorney General Brad Schimel today issued an advisory warning Wisconsinites about a possible travel scam involving fraudulent hotel bookings online.“Keeping Wisconsinites safe online has been one of my top priorities over the last four years,” said Attorney General Schimel. “Being safe online isn’t just about children avoiding internet predators. Adults, too, need to be safe online and avoid potential scams and rip offs, especially around the holidays when many families will be traveling across the country to spend time with loved ones.”Scammers create fraudulent websites and design them to imitate the hotel’s actual website, often using the hotel’s pictures and graphics. Consumers visit these fake websites and book a hotel room thinking they’ve booked their reservation directly through the hotel. Unfortunately, many victims don’t find out they’ve been scammed until it is too late – their money is gone and there’s little that can be done to recover lost funds.

Here are ways you can avoid being scammed when booking online, this holiday season:-Be cautious of redirection. It’s easy to be accidentally redirected to another website without realizing it. If you click on an ad or link, you can be led to a fraudulent website – many that appear to be legitimate.-Be aware of the website’s URL or address. Pay close attention to the web address, or URL, of the website you are visiting. Many fraudulent websites will include the hotel’s name in their URL to convince consumers they are on the hotel’s real website.-Pay the hotel directly, not with a third party payment method. Be sure to submit your payment to the hotel with a credit card and not through a wire transfer or prepaid money card. Credit cards are a more secure method, and credit card companies provide better consumer protections. Also avoid websites that require payment through a third party and not directly through the website.- Be wary of “too good to be true” offers. Fraudulent websites tend to offer incredibly low prices – that’s what makes them so attractive to consumers. If the offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.-Be skeptical of overly-glowing reviews. If you notice a website has a substantial amount of positive reviews and little to no negative reviews, re-evaluate the site. Fraudulent websites are known to create their own reviews to convince consumers it’s real.-Pick up the phone. If you’re skeptical of the website, find the phone number and call the company. If they’re fraudulent, they’ll be harder to reach than the real hotel, and they’ll be less likely to take your call. Once you have them on the phone, ask where the person is located. Once you’ve made your reservation, call the hotel to confirm – ask about the address, room amenities, and confirmation number. If the hotel cannot confirm your reservation and you prepaid, report it to your credit card company immediately.