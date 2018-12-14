WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-17-18Afternoon highs also above average in the low to mid 30’s for most locations.A north-south oriented high pressure system from Canada southward through the Plains will be moving east today, keeping our weather mostly sunny and dry. It will be a bit colder, though in the end it will still be above average for mid-December with highs in the low 30’s. The high overhead at night will keep winds light and we could see some fog develop, otherwise it stays mostly clear with lows in the teens. Another quick warm up is forecast on Tuesday as the high moves to our east and winds shift more to the south. It will become breezy and though some high clouds will be increasing, it should be another mostly sunny day. We will again have a chance to warm to around 40, making for another pleasantly mild day.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, according to a report, Friday at about 11 AM at the LEC a Rusk County deputy yelled for assistance in the lobby. City Police responded and was advised that jail deputies were trying to take Corey M. Kennedy, 34, into custody for a bond violation. Kennedy reportedly got into his vehicle and the City Officer ordered Kennedy out from the locked vehicle. Kennedy backed out at a high rate of speed and fled in the vehicle. He headed East on River Avenue, then East 10th Street/Highway 8 going West approaching the 4 way stop. Kennedy then was West bound on Baker Street, then South bound on 13th and a City Officer advised that Kennedy almost took on the City Squad head on. The vehicle pursuit continued on Highway 8 and reportedly ended in the village of Bruce where Kennedy was taken into custody. The K-9 unit was deployed and alerted to a substance in the vehicle and drug items were located.

Friday afternoon at about 4:15, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at Parksite Apartments on South Coleman Street, Bruce. According to the report, Rusk County deputies and DCI units were at the location and were with the subject involved. No other information was available.

Shortly before 8 PM Friday night, Rusk County dispatch got a 911 call advising of a possible drunk driver. According to the report, the caller advised the subject was staggering into the Cenex Store on Highway 8 Weyerhaeuser, and appeared to be intoxicated. After a few minutes a Rusk County deputy was following the vehicle and observing the driving behavior. The deputy followed the vehicle to Ladysmith and a City Officer assisted the County deputy while he made contact with the subject, Keith E. Johnson, 55, who he followed into the City. The vehicle went into Gordy’s and the deputy made contact with the subject. After a field sobriety, Johnson was taken into custody and taken to MMCL for a blood draw. He was arrested for OMVWI and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 2:15 PM Saturday reporting a vehicle vs tree accident on Old Murry Road, Exland. According to the report, the occupants were out of the vehicle and walked back to a cabin on Old Murry Road. A Rusk County deputy, Bruce ambulance and the Exland Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. After an investigation, the vehicle was down in the ditch with severe damage. The driver lost control on a corner which was snow covered and slick. The driver will be cited for too fast for conditions and the citation will be mailed.