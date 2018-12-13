Rusk County News

On Thursday December 13th at 12:43 PM, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a bomb threat that was sent via email to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. Sawyer County Deputies responded to the scene assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Town of Hayward Police Department and the City of Hayward/Town of Hayward Fire Departments. A Duluth Police Department EOD K-9 was requested as well as the Marathon/Onieda County Bomb Squad. A suspicious package was located in a resident’s room in the assisted living portion of the hospital building. A wing of the building in the vicinity of the resident’s room was evacuated. Hospital video surveillance was reviewed, indicating that family members of the resident left the package in the room. With the assistance of hospital staff, Deputies made contact with a family member of the resident, who verified that she and other family members previously left the package in the room. After the Duluth Police Department EOD K-9 arrived, the K-9 and handler did a precautionary check of the suspicious package. The EOD K-9 did not alert on the package and the package was determined to not be a threat. The Marathon/Onieda Bomb Squad was then cancelled. The hospital campus then pronounced all clear, no known threat. This incident may be associated to the numerous similar types of bomb threats throughout Wisconsin and the United States. This incident remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. We will cooperate with other state and federal law enforcement agencies to see that the person or persons involved in these incidents are brought to justice.

Thursday at 12 Noon a Rusk County deputy was called to a location on Miner Avenue Ladysmith for a Bond Violation. After an investigation Kalin Croenne was taken into custody on 13 counts of Bond Violation. Croenne was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Also Thursday afternoon at about 4:10, a Rusk County deputy served a warrant at a residence on Highway 8, Ladysmith. After an investigation a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A 10-year-old girl is arrested in connection with the death of a six-month-old baby in Chippewa County back in October. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the case. Due to the seriousness of the offense, the case currently sits in adult court but could later be moved into juvenile court. Given the girl’s age, WEAU 13 News is not releasing her name at this time. “The child hit its head on the footstool and then the child started crying and she panicked and didn’t know what to do and didn’t want to get into trouble and then she proceeded to stomp on the 6 month-old’s head,” Wade Newell, Chippewa County District Attorney said during the girl’s first court appearance.The infant, six-month-old Jaxon Hunter died from his injuries on November 1st. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department says the 10-year-old girl later confessed. She faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide. “Normally juvenile court has jurisdiction over anyone from the age of 10 through the last moment before they turn 18…however there are 3 exceptions in which the individual child ends up having the case held in adult criminal court rather than juvenile court,” said Harry Hertel, local defense attorney. Those three exceptions include first-degree reckless homicide, second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree intentional homicide. Hertel says the legal process for a child offender in a case like this has a lot of moving parts. “A person who is in that situation can go through reverse waiver. That’s the idea that they can be sent back to juvenile court,” he said. Hertel, who has represented several child offenders facing homicide charges throughout his career, says the juvenile system provides several advantages for the offender even if the punishment involved incarceration. “It would provide for a child to be placed in a facility where they’re not going to be exposed to adult perpetrators who have been convicted and sentenced,” he said. The juvenile system also provides more community resources. Case records have been sealed by a Chippewa County Court judge and lawyers for the girl are seeking a competency hearing. “If there are mental health issues or simply because of her youth, she doesn’t understand what a judge or a jury does or what role the lawyers have its quite possible she would be found to be incompetent, either because of that lack of knowledge or mental health issues,” said Hertel. Due to state ethics obligations for prosecutors, the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirms it has over the case but says it can’t further comment at this time. The 10-year-old is due back in court in January.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker plans to take action on a sweeping package of Republican-authored lame-duck legislation that restricts early voting and weakens the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.Walker’s office announced the event at noon Friday at a Green Bay state office building. Walker has repeatedly signaled support for the bills and downplayed bipartisan concerns that they’re a power grab.Walker has also said he intends to make some partial vetoes, without giving specifics.The measures give Republicans control of the state jobs creation agency and block Gov.-elect Tony Evers (EE’-vers) from withdrawing Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.They also prevent Evers from seeking to withdraw a federal waiver allowing the state to force Medicaid recipients to work to receive benefits.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WIS. (WSAW) The 33-year-old man convicted of killing his 15-month-old son after the child threw his sippy cup is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon. James Georgeson reached a plea agreement with Wood County prosecutors in October and was found guilty of second-degree reckless homicide. The boy died in February 2017. Wisconsin Rapids Police said Georgeson was the only one at home when he called 911 to report his son was not breathing. Investigators said the child died Feb. 6, 2017. The child was taken to a Wisconsin Rapids hospital Feb. 4, 2017. Police said the child was unresponsive and had suspicious injuries. Court documents state Georgeson said the child was napping when he began gasping for air. Detectives said Georgeson later said he became upset when the child threw a sippy cup. Doctors believe the boy died of child abuse trauma. Autopsy results show the child died of a brain bleed due to being shaken. A doctor cited in the criminal complaint stated, “The injuries are not consistent with a single event and indicate blunt force trauma with a force not generated by a 15-month-old child”.