Rusk County News

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) — A Christmas tree adorned with lights and ornaments is typically a symbol of the coming holiday, but Wednesday night one tree shining bright in Barron is a symbol of hope. Twinkling lights donned the town of Barron Wednesday night, a sign the Christmas holiday is approaching. And while the town of 3500 will enter the season still missing three of its own, James, Denise and Jayme Closs, one tree, though lit with heavy hearts, shines brighter than the others.“It’s the Christmas season, it’s time to believe and it’s time to bring hope,” says Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald.“We just pray every day and we just hope for her safe return,” says Mike Closs, James’ brother.“May this tree of hope for Jayme, filled with shining lights, be a symbol to us, to our community, that the darker it gets, the brighter light of hope shines,” says Pastor Ron Matthews. Classmates of the Barron teen filled the tree with heartfelt messages, like “Pray for Jayme” and “Bring Jayme Home.”And while gripping onto hope for Jayme’s safe return, lanterns were released, spreading light into the night sky.For Barron county Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, who’s been working on the case since day one, the night brought emotions masked by tragedy.“I haven’t smiled in a long time, so this is awesome,” says Fitzgerald.To cap off the night, a message from Barron native and “The Voice” finalist, Chris Kroeze, praising the communities positivity, and a song “Let it Be” dedicated to Jayme during one of his previous performances.For now the tree lit in blue, Jayme’s favorite color, and green for missing child awareness, will shine through the darkness in the hopes of bringing Jayme home. As the investigation continues, the DCI and FBI are working on the case along with the Barron County Sheriff’s Office and they encourage tips to keep coming in. Over the holidays, Sheriff Fitzgerald encourages people to be aware of the behavior of friends and family.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State wildlife officials have recorded another firearm-related injury stemming from the nine-day gun deer season.Department of Natural Resources officials initially announced three firearm-related injuries in Columbia, Dunn and Sauk counties, the fewest injuries in the history of the nine-day hunt. No one was killed in any of the incidents.DNR Secretary Dan Meyer told the agency’s board during a meeting Wednesday that the agency was “recently” informed of a fourth injury in Bayfield County. He said the agency recorded four injuries in 2014 as well. The state saw seven injuries, none of them fatal, in 2017.DNR spokeswoman Joanne Haas said she was gathering information about the Bayfield County injury as of Wednesday afternoon.There was a fourth injury in Bayfield County. He did not elaborate.

Madison (WQOW) – Three northwest Wisconsin men have pleaded guilty to illegally killing a mountain lion in Montana.According to the Department of Justice, Robert Peters, 53, and Steven Reindahl, 55, both of Turtle Lake, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison to hindering a federal grand jury investigation by providing false testimony about a January 2017 Montana mountain lion hunt.A third man, David Johnson, 31, of Barnes, pleaded guilty to shooting a mountain lion in 2017 without a Montana hunting license, and conspiring with Darren Johnson to transport the mountain lion from Montana to Wisconsin.Charges are pending against Darren Johnson. He is not related to David Johnson.On January 6, 2017, Darren and David Johnson, Bob Peters and Steve Reindahl were in Mosby, Montana hunting mountain lions with their dogs. That morning, the dogs treed a mountain lion. Only Darren Johnson and Steve Reindahl had valid licenses to hunt mountain lions.Despite not having a valid license, David Johnson used Darren Johnson’s rifle to shoot and kill the mountain lion, and Darren Johnson took out his tag and tagged the lion. According to witness testimony, Darren Johnson told the group that everyone needed to stick to the story that he killed the mountain lion.On January 10, 2017, all four men drove from Montana to Wisconsin, and Darren Johnson and Steve Reindahl transported the mountain lion hide. A few days later, Darren Johnson dropped off the hide at David Johnson’s home.In late May 2018, Bob Peters and Steve Reindahl were served with grand jury subpoenas to testify before a federal grand jury on June 21, 2018, in Madison regarding the 2017 mountain lion hunt.On Sunday June 17, 2018, Darren and David Johnson, Robert Peters, and Steve Reindahl met at Peters’ home in Turtle Lake to talk about the upcoming grand jury session. At the Sunday meeting, Darren Johnson allegedly told everyone to stick to the story that he killed the mountain lion and that the agents did not have any proof to say otherwise.On June 21, 2018, Bob Peters and Steve Reindahl appeared before the grand jury. Later, Peters and Reindahl admitted that they lied to the grand jury and agreed to cooperate and tell the truth. They took back their prior testimony and explained that David Johnson killed the mountain lion and Darren Johnson tagged it and told everyone he killed it and they all needed to stick to that story. Both men explained that they were told by Darren Johnson at the meeting in Turtle Lake not to tell the truth to the grand jury.Peters and Reindahl face up to six months in prison, a $50,000 fine and five years of probation.David Johnson faces one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and five years of probation.Sentencing is set for February 26, 2019.