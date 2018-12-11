Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-12-18

Rusk County Tourism gets a boost, thanks to Tourism Grant. Rusk County Tourism is unveiling a new branding campaign as part of a $7,150 Year-3 Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The campaign, called “Four Rivers For Everyone” promotes fall travel to the area and emphasizes the unique recreational opportunities that Rusk County’s four rivers – the Flambeau, Chippewa, Jump and Thornapple – bring to the area, including fishing, canoeing, hiking and fall color chairlift rides. “We are thrilled to once again support Rusk County Tourism Development in their efforts to launch a new branding campaign,” said Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett. “This grant will help Rusk County take that final step from research to strategy to marketing, as they promote the area to travelers.”This is the third year Rusk County Tourism has received a JEM Grant to help the county’s rebranding efforts. In 2016, the grant aided in collecting data about behaviors related to and perceptions of Rusk County. In 2017, the grant helped the organization create a new brand strategy based on 2016’s collected data. This year, the grant helps the execution of the promotional campaign developed from the past two years of perception. The new campaign runs through December and is anticipated to attract 5,000 attendees to the area, generating an estimated $177,00 in visitor spending. Grant funds will go towards online advertising to attract visitors from the Twin Cities, Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago. In 2017, the tourism economy in Wisconsin totaled $20.6 Billion, a 3.2 percent increase from 2016. Tourism activity supports 195,255 jobs in Wisconsin, a seven-year addition of more than 23,255 jobs to the state’s total employment, an increase of 13.5 percent. Visitors generated $1.5 billion in state and local revenue. Business sales in Rusk County reached $41.2 million,supporting 411 jobs and more than $3.2 million in state and local taxes.

Tuesday morning at about 8:20, a female employee at the Express Mart on Main Street in Bruce, advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a gas drive off. According to the report, the gas drive off was on December 7th in the amount of $41.56. The employee advised that there was a video footage of the incident. The employee advised that she believes the vehicle is the same one from the last gas drive off reported on December 6th. The case is under investigation.

A short time later the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Domestic Violence complaint. According to the report, a county deputy advised of a possible Domestic Abuse that occurred at a location on 2nd Street, Weyerhaeuser. After an investigation drug use was apparent. Probation and Parole was contacted and they advised a male subject was taken into custody. The male subject was taken to the Rusk County jail. The male’s residence and garage was searched by the Rusk County K-9.The K-9 was alerted in the garage of drug paraphernalia.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 5;30 PM Tuesday but no one was on the line. Dispatch called back the number and spoke to a male subject who advised that there was a male subject that put his vehicle in the ditch on Highway 27 just South of Sawyer County line. According to the report, the male party looks to have locked himself out of his vehicle. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, the driver has only a Mexico ID. There was no damage to the vehicle and the driver was issued a citation for operating without a valid license.

Just after 7 PM Tuesday, a male subject called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office advising that his house was on fire at a location on Crawford Lane, Glen Flora. A few minutes later the subject called back and advised it was a wood stove fire and that the fire was put out.