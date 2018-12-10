Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-11-18

Monday afternoon at 4;15, a female subject walked into the LEC to turn herself in. According to the police log, a Criminal Felony Warrant was brought down by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts. After an investigation, the female subject was taken into custody and taken to the Rusk County jail.

At about 7:15 Monday night, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call and Ladysmith Police responded to Mcdonalds on a report of a disorderly incident that occurred. According to the report, City Police spoke with witnesses who advised that the driver, Tanesha L. Good, 20, had done a burnout in the drive through after her order had been messed up. Good was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct with a motor vehicle for the burnout she did in the drive through.

Barron (WQOW) – Jayme Closs has now been missing for nearly two months, and the Barron County sheriff wanted everyone to know finding her is the department top priority. The 13-year-old has been missing since her parents were murdered in their Barron home October 15. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the FBI and the Department of Criminal investigation is still on site, and an active part of the investigation. Fitzgerald said there’s nothing new to report in the investigation, but authorities continue to follow up on leads. He said right now officers are trying to build a longer timeline of their lives through digital and social media records, hoping it could lead them to a clue that could help solve the case. Fitzgerald has been adamant about keeping the hope alive that Jayme will come home. The City of Barron is holding a “tree of hope” lighting ceremony in honor of missing 13 year old Jayme Closs. Wednesday’s event at Riverview Middle School will feature a 16 foot tree that will include messages of hope from classmates and others. Lighted lanterns also will be released. The event that begins at 5 PM is coordinated by the school and by Hormel Foods and Jennie-O Turkey Store, which employed the Closs parents. Detectives have pursued thousands of tips, watched dozens of surveillance videos and spent countless hours searching for Jayme, but their efforts haven’t yielded any suspects.

Ladysmith – Prevea Health is pleased to announce that the new Prevea Ladysmith Health Center at 1101 Lake Ave. W. in Ladysmith, Wis., will open for patient care on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. “We are ringing in the New Year with a new health center designed to better serve the health care needs of Ladysmith and its surrounding communities,” said Dr. Ashok Rai,president and CEO at Prevea Health. “This state-of-the-art facility will allow us to expand our services and offer more, high-quality health care close to home.” Currently, Prevea provides family medicine and women’s care at the Prevea Health Center located within Clinics at Rusk. Starting Jan. 9, 2019, Prevea will relocate thoseservices to the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, where new, additional services will also be offered.

The new Prevea Ladysmith Health Center will offer the following health care services: •Family medicine•Gynecology•Pregnancy and childbirth care•Women’s health care•Behavioral care•Physical therapy•Lab and X-ray services.

The team of providers that will see patients at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center includes family medicine physicians, Dr. Richard Rapp and Dr. Joel Dekrey; obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Michael Tiffany; and Jeffrey Jackson, PA-C, a physician assistant specializing in psychiatry. The health center will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled now by calling (715) 532-0203. More specialty health care services will be offeredat the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center in the future. To celebrate the opening of the new health center, Prevea will host a community ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.There will be food, refreshments, a raffle and giveaways, along with opportunities to tour the health center and meet the providers. Community Open House •4 to 6 p.m. ◦Ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.•Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019•Prevea Ladysmith Health Center – 1101 Lake Ave. W. in Ladysmith

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Multiple charges are filed in Chippewa County against a Rice Lake man.36-year-old Brandon Geiger is facing charges of second degree sexual assault, child enticement, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.The criminal complaint says an 11-year-old reported Geiger forced her to smoke marijuana.The girl told police Geiger held her against a wall with a pipe to her mouth, and while she tried to hold her breath says she eventually had to inhale through the pipe.During the investigation, police also interviewed a woman living with Geiger who says he repeatedly physically and sexually abused her.Geiger is facing more than 65 years in prison.He’s due for his initial appearance in court Tuesday, December 11.