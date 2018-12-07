Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-7-18

At 7:51 AM this (Friday) morning, the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call that there was a male subject on the railroad tracks near the Ladysmith Visitor Center in Ladysmith. According to the police log, the subject would not get off the tracks and the caller believes the male is intoxicated. Ladysmith Police and the Ladysmith ambulance was called to the scene. After a few minutes the subject was taken into custody. A City Officer advised that the male subject was very intoxicated and had some cuts and the ambulance transported to subject to the Marshfield Medical Center Ladysmith. No other information was available.

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — About 20 survivors are expected to gather at Pearl Harbor on Friday to pay tribute to the thousands of men lost in the Japanese attack 77 years ago. Pearl Harbor attack, 1941, Photo Date: 1941 / Photo: DoD / (MGN)The youngest of the veterans are in their mid-90s. The Navy and National Park Service will jointly host the remembrance ceremony at a grassy site overlooking the water and the USS Arizona Memorial.Attendees are expected to observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the time the attack began on Dec. 7, 1941. Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 jets are scheduled to fly overhead in “missing man formation” to break the silence.This year, no survivor from the USS Arizona will be attending the ceremony as none of the men were able to make the trip to Hawaii.The Arizona sank after two bombs hit the ship, triggering tremendous explosions. The Arizona lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, the greatest number of casualties from any ship. Most remain entombed in the sunken hull of the battleship at the bottom of the harbor.Altogether, the Pearl Harbor attack killed nearly 2,400 U.S. servicemen.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker is weighing whether to sign a sweeping package of bills that would weaken the powers of his Democratic successor.Walker spokesman Tom Evenson said Thursday that the governor was reviewing the bills that passed early Wednesday morning during a rare lame-duck legislative session. The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the measures following overnight debate.Evenson didn’t give a time frame for when Walker would act. Walker has six days to take action once the bills are delivered to him.Walker’s office worked closely with legislators to craft the measures, but Republican lawmakers made last-minute changes during late-night negotiations.Walker is getting bipartisan pressure to veto the measures, including from Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers (EE’-vers). Walker has already signaled general support for the legislation.Corrects that Walker has six days to act on the bills after they are delivered to him instead of 10 days.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added 155,000 jobs in November, a slowdown from recent months but enough to suggest that the economy is expanding at a solid pace despite sharp gyrations in the stock market. The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate remained 3.7%, nearly a five-decade low, for the third straight month. Average hourly pay rose 3.1% from a year ago, matching the previous month’s figure, which was the best since 2009. The economy is expanding at a healthy pace, but rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China, ongoing interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and weakening global growth have roiled financial markets. Analysts expect growth to slow but remain solid in 2019 as the impact of last year’s tax cuts fade. The jobs figure was less than many economists forecast, but few saw the report as a sign of a broader slowdown. “The economy continues to churn out new jobs and reflects the strong underlying business conditions that point to steady, albeit slower job growth and economic activity in 2019,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at consulting firm RSM. “This report strongly implies that a recession is not looming just over the horizon.”