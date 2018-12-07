Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-6-18

The nation bid goodbye to George H.W. Bush with high praise, cannon salutes and gentle humor Wednesday, celebrating the life of the Texan who embraced a lifetime of service in Washington and was the last president to fight for the U.S. in wartime. Three former presidents looked on at Washington National Cathedral as a fourth — George W. Bush — eulogized his dad as “the brightest of a thousand points of light.”

State Funeral of President George H.W. Bush, Photo Date: December 5, 2018 / Photo: MSNBC / (MGN)

After three days of remembrance in the capital city, the Air Force plane with Bush’s casket left for a final service in Houston and burial Thursday at his family plot on the presidential library grounds at Texas A&M University in College Station. His final resting place is alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years, and Robin Bush, the daughter who died of leukemia at age 3.

His plane, which often serves as Air Force One, arrived at Ellington Field outside Houston in late afternoon.

The national funeral service at the cathedral was a tribute to a president, a patriarch and a faded political era that prized military service and public responsibility. It was laced with indirect comparisons to President Donald Trump but was not consumed by them, as speakers focused on Bush’s public life and character — with plenty of cracks about his goofy side, too.

HOUSTON — Seven months ago, hundreds of people filled St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston to say goodbye to Barbara Bush. On Thursday, they returned to St. Martin’s once more to remember her husband — the 41st president of the United States.

The funeral on Thursday morning for former President George Bush, which began at 10 a.m. with the singing of “O Beautiful for Spacious Skies,” was one of the final events in what has become an extraordinary moment of national mourning. The ceremony in Houston, held the day after Mr. Bush’s state funeral at Washington National Cathedral, unfolded at a church not far from the home he shared with his wife of 73 years, who died in April at the age of 92.

The Bushes both died at home, surrounded by relatives and close friends and mourned by members of both parties as embodiments of a more genial era of American politics.

About 1,200 invited guests were expected to attend the funeral Thursday. Eulogists include James A. Baker III, the former secretary of state and Mr. Bush’s longtime friend in Houston.

After the funeral, Mr. Bush’s coffin was scheduled to travel by train in the afternoon to College Station, Tex., where the former president was to be buried on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University — next to Mrs. Bush and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at the age of 3 in 1953.

This (Thursday) morning at 6:25, a female employee at the Express Mart on Main Street, Bruce advised that a Red station wagon was a gas drive off. The vehicle headed South bound on Highway 40. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised a Maroon Minivan pumped $47.92 worth of gas and drove away South bound on Highway 40. They were unable to identify a plate number and they were going to try and identify the driver.

U.S. businesses hired new workers at a solid pace in November, adding 179,000 jobs, according to a private survey.

The report comes as other data also suggest the U.S. economy remains healthy, even as the financial markets have gyrated over concerns about a trade conflict with China and slowing global growth.

Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that last month’s job gains slowed from October’s strong showing of 225,000. Still, November’s hiring is enough to lower the unemployment rate over time.

Job gains were strong in health care, which added 37,000 jobs, and in hotels and restaurants, which gained 26,000. Professional and technical services, which include high-paying jobs such as accountants and engineers, added 25,000. Construction gained 10,000 positions while manufacturing added just 4,000.

The report Thursday arrives a day before the government releases its official jobs numbers. Economists forecast that they will show employers added 195,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate will remain at a five-decade low of 3.7 percent, according to data provider FactSet.

The Stevens Point Police Department said they’ve arrested 22-year-old Chicago homicide suspect.

According to a news release, Jerome Buchanan was arrested Wednesday around 1 p.m.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Michigan Avenue. They said Buchanan escaped through a window an ran through the UWSP parking lot. He was later arrested.

No details about the homicide case were released.