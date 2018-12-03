Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-4-18

Another overcast day today while winds remain fairly light from the west and southwest. The clouds will keep temperatures from rising during the day, leading to very little range in temperature. We will see that again tomorrow, with highs in the low to mid 20’s. Partial clearing is possible in places at night while there may be a few sunny breaks into Wednesday. A cold front will be sliding down from the northwest, arriving at night. Out ahead of this we will see increasing southwest breezes but they aren’t expected to really help temperatures rise much, with highs in the mid to upper 20’s. The front will slide through at night with the chance for a few snow showers before winds return to the northwest and colder air returns.

Early Monday afternoon a male subject came to the LEC lobby reporting that his cabin located on Rock Lane West, Chetek, was broken into within the last couple of weeks. According to the report, items were stolen and the case is under investigation.

Last Tuesday, November 27th was Giving Tuesday. It was a very successful day and week for the Ladysmith Educational Enrichment Fund. According to the School District of Ladysmith, they made their Goal in fundraising for the Fund. As of last Friday afternoon, they raised $1,032.16 which will be quadrupled. That means they collected $5,000 which will in turn into $20,000! According to the release by the School District of Ladysmith, they collected more which will be Doubled! An additional $2,038.56 was collected, which will turn into $4,077.12. The grand total, with matching funds, collected last week stands at $24,077.12 for the Ladysmith Educational Enrichment Fund! Thank You so much for your generosity.

Here are the second week’s winners for the GLACC Shop local and win $1,000 Give-Away! The $100 winner is Sandy Kozial of Ladysmith who registered at Ace Hardware. The $50 winner was Jan Carter of Ladysmith who registered at Plaid Peacock. The 5 $20 winners were Alto Hess of Ladysmith who registered at Ace Hardware, Connie Von Haden of Ladysmith, Amy Stewart of Tony who registered at Plaid Peacock, Tricia Siverling of Ladysmith who registered at Plaid Peacock, and Mike Grotzinger of Ladysmith. All the winners can pick up their Chamber Bucks certificates at the Chamber Office in the Visitor Center.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are planning dramatic lame-duck votes in the state Legislature on a sweeping attempt to limit the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

Opponents decried the moves as a last-gasp power grab and an attempt to invalidate the election where Republican Gov. Scott Walker was defeated.

Once approved by the Legislature on Tuesday, the measures would head to Walker for his signature just five weeks before he is replaced by Democrat Tony Evers.

A Republican-controlled committee voted to approve the bills around midnight Monday, following a nine-hour public hearing where all but one person spoke against the measures.

A proposal to move the 2020 presidential primary election from April to March appears to be dead after the committee did not vote to advance it.

President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed Dec. 5 as a national day of mourning throughout the United States and has called on the American people to pay homage to the memory of former President George H.W. Bush on that day.

Out of respect for President Bush, the nation’s 41st commander in chief, and to honor his vast contributions to the United States during his lifetime, and consistent with the presidential proclamation, the Postal Service will observe the national day of mourning.

The Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service Dec. 5. USPS will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that the Postal Service network remains fluid and USPS does not experience any impacts to its package delivery operations that might negatively affect customers or business partners during the remainder of the busy holiday season.

All Postal Service facilities — including headquarters in Washington, DC, and area and district administrative offices — are included in the national day of mourning. Local managers will advise employees on staffing levels to maintain operations and prepare for the resumption of regular activities Thursday, Dec. 6.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The University of Wisconsin System is seeking 3 percent pay hikes for its employees each of the next two fiscal years.

System officials said Monday they would ask regents to consider the plan when they meet on Thursday. The UW System has about 39,000 employees statewide.

The pay hikes would come after a period of little economic gain for those employees. They’ve gotten no pay plan increases in five of the last eight years, and increases have averaged less than 1 percent over the past decade.

UW System President Ray Cross says it’s important to reinvest in faculty and staff so the system doesn’t fall behind as labor markets tighten.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – A convicted sex offender is set to be released and he will live on the streets in Chippewa County.

Austin Wooley, 24, was convicted of two counts of 3rd degree sexual assault of minors in March of 2013. He was convicted of possession with intent to deliver THC the following year.

Wooley will be released from the Jackson Correctional Institution on December 18. At this time there is not a residence set up for Wooley and he will be considered homeless. He will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until December 19, 2020.

Wooley is not allowed to have contact with his victims, go on the property of schools, parks or daycares and have GPS monitoring.

If you feel Wooley is violating his above restrictions, you are asked to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7700.