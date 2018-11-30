WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-3-18

The rest of the day will remain mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. An upper level trough will continue to slide away to the east while an upper ridge to our west builds and moves close to our area by early Tuesday, though it will be weakening. Afternoon temperatures will be right around average, in the low 30’s for most. A drier air mass arrives tomorrow, a shallow layer of low level moisture will likely keep some clouds around but the day looks dry. It will also be a bit colder with fairly light winds and highs in the mid 20’s.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon just before 2 PM, investigated a Bond violation complaint. According to the police log, a county deputy advised that the subject was not at an address in Bruce. After an investigation a county deputy had the male subject in custody for misd. Bail Jumping. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Friday night at about 11:15, Rusk County dispatch received an anonymous call advising that their neighbors were yelling and they could hear some banging at a residence on East 10th Street North Ladysmith. Ladysmith Police were dispatched to the residence for a report of a possible domestic incident in progress. After an investigation, Richard Joseph Smith, 27, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female Saturday afternoon shortly after 5 PM, reporting that there was a vehicle in the ditch on its side by the entrance to Christie Mountain. She was advised that there was no one around the vehicle. The driver was contacted who was advised to return to where his vehicle was at. After an investigation the drivers license was suspended. No other information was available.

At 4 AM this (Monday) morning, a Rusk County deputy advised that a vehicle spun out and almost went into the ditch while following it on Highway 8, Bruce. According to the report, the deputy could smell drugs detected in the vehicle. After an investigation, 3 subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. One juvenile was also taken to the LEC.

Saturday morning at about 1:40 AM, a City Officer had a traffic stop on Worden Avenue East. After an investigation, the Officer arrested Leroy Anthony Cortes, SR., 62, for OMVWI 1st offense. He was issued citations for that offense and for possession of THC.

The state Elections Commission says GOP plans to move Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential primary from April to March would cost at least $7 million.

The move is part of a sweeping package of lame-duck legislation Republican lawmakers plan to take up on Tuesday. Moving the primary would create three elections in three months — the state primary in February, the presidential primary in March and the state general election in April.

A commission memo estimates a third election would cost between $6.4 million and $6.8 million. That estimate doesn’t include all local costs, training costs and software update costs.

The memo warns of plenty of logistical hurdles, including administrating absentee ballots for two elections simultaneously and short deadlines for postelection tasks while prepping for the next contest.

U.S. and state flags are flying at half-staff until sunset on Dec. 30 in Wisconsin and elsewhere to honor former President George Herbert Walker Bush who died Friday at age 94.

Gov. Scott Walker was among politicians sending condolences to the Bush family, calling the 41st president a “true gentleman,” adding that the country is better because of his service.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Bush was a man “for all seasons: a war hero, a statesman and affectionate family man.”

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson called Bush a “shining example of selfless leadership and compassion.”

Madison (AP) – The battle over whether Wisconsin should accept federal money to expand Medicaid coverage for about 75,000 more poor people is shaping up as an early flashpoint for Gov.-elect Tony Evers.

Evers is pledging to take his case for expansion to voters across the state.

He also plans to write into his first budget the roughly $180 million a year that the expansion would bring. That would force Republicans to find ways to replace it or cut an equal amount.

Exit polls showed health care was the top issue for voters who elected Evers over Gov. Scott Walker, who has long opposed taking the federal money.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin director Robert Kraig says it’s bad politics right now for anyone opposing expansion