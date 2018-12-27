Mildred A. Dernovsek
Mildred A. Dernovsek, 95 of Sheldon, died on Tuesday, Decemebr 25th, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. She is survived by 5 sons, Theodore and William both of Sheldon, Albert and David both of Conrath, and Matthew of Hudson. 6 daughters, Barbara of Wausau, Theresa Barstow of Dresser, Catherine of Stevens Point, Victoria of Andover, MN., Joyce Gambino of St. Mary’s, KS., and Mary of Sauk Centre, MN. 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Marie Haller of Glen Flora.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mildred Dernovsek will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, December 29th at St John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon with Fr. Lourdu Raju and Fr. Gerard Wilger concelebrating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. On Friday, December 28, at St. John’s Catholic Church, a family rosary will be held with visitation beginning at the church at 4 PM until 7 PM when a Scripture Service will be held. There will also be an hour of visitation on Saturday morning beginning at 9 AM until service time at the church. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon. Nash-Jackan Funeral home is assisting with the arrangements.
