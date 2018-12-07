Linda M. Christianson, 70 of Edgar, died on Monday, December 3, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Jim, 1 daughter, Jen Brandt of Stratford, 1 son, Andy of Stanley, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Roddy Joe.

Linda Christianson’s family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 AM on Saturday, December 15, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.