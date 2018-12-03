Jeannette L. O’Brien
Jeannette L. O’Brien, 89 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, December 2nd. She is survived by her 7 children, Jean Kriehn of Wittenberg, WI., Gary Micheal of Richfield, WI., Betty Simon of Germantown, WI., Barbara Bublitz of Tucson, AZ., Mark Micheal of Muskego, WI., Ronald Michael of Menomonee Falls, WI., and Bernard Michael, of Franklin, WI., 17 Grandchildren, Numerous Great-Grandchildren, Twin Sister, Joyce Lenk.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
