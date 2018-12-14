Jeanne Blodgett, 67 of Holcombe, died on Friday, December 14, at her home. She is survived by her husband Alan, 2 sons, Joseph of Las Vegas and Tyler of Verona, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanne Blodgett will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church on the Flambeau with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Jeanne’s family will receive friends from 9 AM until service time Thursday at the Church where a rosary will be held at 10:45 AM. In lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.