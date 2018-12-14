mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Jeanne Blodgett

Jeanne Blodgett, 67 of Holcombe, died on Friday, December 14, at her home.  She is survived by her husband Alan, 2 sons, Joseph of Las Vegas and Tyler of Verona, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeanne Blodgett will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 20, at St. Francis Catholic Church on the Flambeau with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating.  Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.  Jeanne’s family will receive friends from 9 AM until service time Thursday at the Church where a rosary will be held at 10:45 AM.  In lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News December 14, 2018
    On Thursday December 13th at 12:43 PM, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a bomb threat that was sent via email to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. Sawyer County Deputies responded to the scene assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Town of Hayward Police Department and the City of Hayward/Town of Hayward […]
  • Andrew M. Sisko December 14, 2018
    Andrew M. Sisko, 97 of Hawkins, died Wednesday, December 12th at Care & Rehab of Ladysmith.  He is survived by 7 children, Dennis of Hartland, WI., Bruce of Belleville, IL., Andrea Lapacinski of Birchwood, WI., Brian of Elk Horn, WI., James of Ladysmith, Scott of Athens, WI., Jerome of Hawkins, WI., 18 Grandchildren and 8 […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Robbie Lawler will fight Ben Askren at UFC 235 December 17, 2018
    The UFC has moved a welterweight matchup between former champion Robbie Lawler and undefeated newcomer Ben Askren to UFC 235 on March 2, following the recent cancellation of UFC 233. The promotion officially announced the new date on Thursday. The 170-pound contest was originally supposed to take place Jan. 26 in Anaheim, California, but the […]
  • Heupel, Kelly, Saban are finalists for AP coach of year December 17, 2018
    UCF's Josh Heupel, Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Alabama's Nick Saban are the finalists for The Associated Press national college football coach of the year after leading their teams to unbeaten regular seasons
  • Column: Maybe the key word in NFL stretch drive is balance December 17, 2018
    Column: Maybe the key word in NFL stretch drive is balance
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.