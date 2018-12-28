mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Geraldine M. “Gerry” Flackey

Geraldine M. “Gerry” Flackey, 86, originally of Ladysmith, died Friday, December 28 at The Neighbors of Dunn County Nursing Home in Menomonie.  She is survived by 7 children, Doreen Hanson, Karen Mercer, Brenda Gauthier, Dean Flackey, Trudy Flackey, Al Flackey and Tracy Walters.  Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerry Flackey will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, January 5, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony, with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.  Visitation will be on Saturday morning at the church from 11;30 AM until the time of service.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 

